Quantexa Announces General Availability of Quantexa Unify for Microsoft Fabric

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, the global pioneer in Decision Intelligence (DI), today announced the general availability of Quantexa Unify for Microsoft Fabric, marking a major milestone in helping enterprises build connected, high-quality data estates to unlock the full potential of analytics and AI. Quantexa Unify for Microsoft Fabric is available now on the Microsoft Marketplace.

For decades, organizations have sought to create a complete Enterprise 360 view, a unified, contextual understanding of their data across departments, systems, and external sources. Data fragmentation, inconsistent quality, complex master data management (MDM) processes, and growing privacy demands have made it difficult to build and maintain trusted foundations for analytics and AI.

Quantexa Unify directly addresses these challenges with advanced entity-resolution capabilities that automate the cleansing, matching, and consolidation of complex data across silos. By turning disconnected information into a single, trusted view of people, organizations, locations, and accounts, Quantexa Unify enables holistic analytics, confident decision-making, and faster time-to-insight for Microsoft Fabric customers

“The general availability of Quantexa Unify on Microsoft Fabric represents a major step forward in helping customers maximize the value of their data,” said Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer at Quantexa. “With Quantexa Unify now available to all Microsoft Fabric users, organizations can operationalize trusted, contextual data for analytics and AI across the enterprise, accelerating innovation and decision-making with confidence.

“Quantexa Unify is a powerful example of how our ecosystem partners are extending the value of Microsoft Fabric,” said Dipti Borkar VP & GM Microsoft OneLake and Fabric ISV Ecosystem. “By bringing advanced matching capabilities to data in Microsoft OneLake, Quantexa is helping customers create trusted foundations that drive confidence in AI and enable smarter, faster business decisions.”

Built for Microsoft Fabric, Quantexa Unify integrates seamlessly with Microsoft OneLake, Power BI, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Foundry to deliver trusted, contextual data wherever it is needed. Its no-code configuration, scalability, and embedded Power BI dashboards make it easy for both technical and business users to monitor, improve, and govern data quality securely within their own Fabric environment.

To learn more about Quantexa Unify for Microsoft Fabric, please visit https://www.quantexa.com/unify/ or get started today in the Fabric Workload Hub within the Microsoft Fabric console.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 900 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

C: Michael Lane, VP of External Relations

T: +1 917 450 7387

E: michaellane@quantexa.com

SourceCode Communications

E: quantexa@sourcecodecomms.com