PDF Solutions Announces Speakers and Agenda for its Users Conference and Analyst Day

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 3rd and 4th, 2025, PDF Solutions will host its Users Conference and Analyst Day in Santa Clara, CA.

The semiconductor industry is experiencing accelerated innovation; demand has never been higher, complexity never greater, and the opportunities never more exciting. More than ever, PDF Solutions seeks to anticipate and support the semiconductor industry’s transformation by delivering advanced data and AI solutions aimed at accelerating technology development and increasing operational effectiveness across the entire semiconductor industry supply chain. This year the PDF Solutions Users Conference’s program is organized around three themes:

The semiconductor industry requires highly scalable solutions to support cross industry collaboration. The transformative application of AI across the semiconductor supply chain is predicated on the availability of, and ability to handle, ​real time, clean, aligned manufacturing data. Connectivity, security, and trust across the semiconductor supply chain are best delivered by a neutral industry platform.​



To address these three themes, this high-profile industry event will cover the breadth of the PDF Solutions platform, and feature expert insights, real-world case studies, and interactive discussions designed to address the most pressing challenges in modern semiconductor manufacturing.​

Specifically, it will include presentations from Qualcomm, Intel, GlobalFoundries, STMicroelectronics, SAP, Deloitte, onsemi, ASML, Advantest, Teradyne, Siemens, and more. It is a unique opportunity to spark conversations, share hard-won insights, and build the relationships that will drive our industry forward.

Detailed Agenda

Wednesday December 3rd, 2025

Morning Plenary Session 9am to 12pm

Keynote : Mike Campbell, Sr. VP Engineering, Qualcomm

: Mike Campbell, Sr. VP Engineering, Presentation : John Kibarian, CEO, PDF Solutions, Industry perspective and PDF Solutions strategy update

: John Kibarian, CEO, PDF Solutions, Industry perspective and PDF Solutions strategy update Keynote : Aziz Safa, Corporate VP & GM Intel Foundry Automation, Intel

: Aziz Safa, Corporate VP & GM Intel Foundry Automation, Presentation : Said Akar, GM & Development leader, PDF Solutions – PDF Solutions technical strategy

: Said Akar, GM & Development leader, PDF Solutions – PDF Solutions technical strategy Additional Presentations: eBeam solutions for semiconductor manufacturing & test with contributions from Intel, Multibeam, PDF Solutions



Wednesday December 3rd, 2025

Afternoon Plenary Session 1pm to 5pm

Solutions for Advanced Test Exensio Test Solutions updates Data Feed Forward and AI ModelOps for test solutions Panel discussion with Advantest, Teradyne, PDF Solutions



Deep Dive on PDF Solutions AI and Technical Strategy PDF Solutions AI Strategy Introducing Exensio Studio AI, with demos and case study presented by PDF Solutions and Intel AI solutions for design data, in cooperation with Siemens Scalable Analytics architecture with LLM integration





Wednesday December 3rd, 2025

Financial Analysts Session 3:15pm to 5pm



Cocktails & Dinner 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Tom Caulfield, Executive Chairman, GlobalFoundries, in conversation with John Kibarian, CEO, PDF Solutions



Thursday December 4th, 2025

Morning Plenary Session 8:30am to 12:30pm

Equipment and Fab integration solutions for secure, remote equipment connectivity and control Customer presentation - ASML

Manufacturing Data analytics for Fab and Advanced Packaging Customer presentations – Intel, OSRAM AMS, onsemi, UCSB



Afternoon Plenary Session 1:15pm to 4:00pm

Accelerating digital transformation in semiconductor manufacturing​

Enterprise integration and Operational Product Costing solutions

Panel discussion with Deloitte and SAP





Test and Supply Chain Orchestration​

Solution overview and demonstration

Customer presentations – STMicroelectronics, Silicon Motion ​





Additional information, including agenda, speakers, logistics and registration for the PDF Solutions 2025 Users Conference can be found using the following link:

https://events.pdf.com/

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

