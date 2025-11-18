Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2025 Leveraged Finance Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2025 Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:30 AM EST on December 2, 2025 in Boca Raton, FL.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

