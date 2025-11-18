Grayscale Investments® Announces Intention of Name Change and Anticipated Listing of Grayscale Dogecoin Trust (DOGE)

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 18, 2025, Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC, the sponsor (the “Sponsor”) of Grayscale Dogecoin Trust (DOGE) (the “Trust”) announced its intention to change the name of the Trust to Grayscale Dogecoin Trust ETF or GDOG, effective on or about November 21, 2025. In connection with the name change, the Sponsor plans to amend the Third Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust and Trust Agreement, dated as of January 1, 2025, as may be further amended from time to time, to reflect the name change, also expected to become effective on or about November 21, 2025.

Shares of the Trust are expected to begin trading on NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) under the new name, and the trading symbol “GDOG,” on or about November 24, 2025 (the “Listing”). Outstanding stock certificates for shares of the Trust will not be affected by the name change, will continue to be valid, and need not be exchanged.

No assurance can be given that the GDOG shares will be listed or begin trading on NYSE Arca on the Sponsor’s anticipated timeline, or at all.

This release is being issued in accordance with the disclosure requirements of NYSE Arca, Inc.

About Grayscale

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

