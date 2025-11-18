Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles Influence is reporting that Texan Artisinal, a Texas-based investigative news outlet, has initiated an expanded national review into public statements and disclosures made by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. during its short-lived franchise partnership with LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

According to Texan Artisinal, its investigation examines whether Wyndham’s market-facing communications were complete, accurate, and consistent with federal securities-law standards during the period from August 3, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

This is an independent journalistic review, not a legal determination, and no conclusions have been reached.

Background: Public Announcements & Market Impact

In August 2023, Wyndham and LuxUrban jointly announced a franchise agreement integrating sixteen LuxUrban-managed hotels into Wyndham’s “Trademark Collection.”

Public statements promoted expectations of operational support, reservations-network benefits, and potential financial assistance.

Following these announcements, LuxUrban’s stock increased significantly — from about $3 to more than $6.60 by early 2024 — driven in part by investor confidence in the partnership.

Key Areas Texan Artisinal Is Reviewing

In its published statements, Texan Artisinal outlined several areas it is examining based on public filings, legal documents, and historical announcements. These include:

1. Royalton Hotel Lease and Letter of Credit (LOC) Issues

Court filings indicate the Royalton Hotel’s landlord reported an executed lease in December 2023. LuxUrban later disclosed that required financing tied to the lease’s Letter of Credit did not materialize.

Texan Artisinal is reviewing how these developments were described in public communications, and whether the information presented to the market was complete.

These matters remain active in litigation and unresolved.

2. Booking Projections & Distribution Expectations

Wyndham’s 2023 communications suggested a shift toward a majority of LuxUrban’s bookings flowing through Wyndham’s network. Subsequent reports showed lower-than-expected booking results through that channel.

Texan Artisinal is assessing whether projections and outcomes were openly and accurately communicated to investors.

3. Timing of Franchise Termination Disclosure

The Wyndham–LuxUrban franchise relationship ended in 2024. Part of Texan Artisinal’s inquiry focuses on the timing and clarity of public disclosure related to that termination. No court has ruled on the underlying issues.

Two Distinct Tracks: Journalism vs. Legal Proceedings

Los Angeles Influence notes that Texan Artisinal’s investigation runs parallel to ongoing litigation in New Jersey involving LuxUrban’s bankruptcy trustee.

Trustee’s Case (New Jersey)

The trustee has filed claims concerning the franchise agreement. These issues are contractual and remain disputed.

Texan Artisinal’s Review (Journalistic Inquiry)

The independent review by Texan Artisinal centers on public narratives, investor-facing communications, and transparency, separate from contractual matters.

These tracks operate independently.

Status of the Texan Artisinal Review

According to the outlet, its reporting draws on:

SEC filings and corporate announcements from 2023–2024

Litigation-related correspondence

Booking and financial performance data

Market reactions tied to various disclosures

Texan Artisinal has stated it may publish additional findings as its investigation develops.

Statement From Texan Artisinal

In a public update, Texan Artisinal said it seeks to “examine whether the public narrative surrounding the Wyndham–LuxUrban partnership fully reflected operational realities and investor-facing risks.” The outlet emphasized the review is ongoing and not a conclusion of wrongdoing.

About Texan Artisinal

Texan Artisinal is an independent Texas-based news outlet known for accountability journalism, corporate transparency reporting, and financial investigations.

About Los Angeles Influence

Los Angeles Influence is an independent media organization covering legal, financial, and corporate developments nationwide. This report summarizes publicly available statements and disclosures as of the publication date.

Editorial Disclaimer

This report references public statements, ongoing investigations, and legal filings.

All claims remain unproven unless established by a court. All parties are presumed to have acted lawfully pending adjudication.