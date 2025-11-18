Sail Away with Norwegian Cruise Line’s Best Black Friday Deals

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, Teams Up with Norwegian Cruise Line to Share Expert Tips on Getting the Most Value from Your Vacation Dollar, Black Friday Deals, and Top Destinations

Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief, Colleen McDaniel, teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) on a nationwide media tour to discuss Black Friday deals, top destinations, what's new in cruising for 2026 and tips to help families get the most value out of their vacation dollar.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/nSiRJo5Z8es

Ahead of Black Friday, NCL announced the launch of its biggest sale of the year, making it the perfect time for travelers to start planning their 2026 vacations. Available now, guests can enjoy 50% off all cruises plus the return of NCL’s popular Free at SeaTM package, and special surprise bonus offers happening throughout the holiday season such as free prepaid gratuities or up to $1,000 onboard credit.

The Free at Sea TM package simplifies the cruise experience offering over $2,000 in added value with guest-favorite amenities including unlimited open bar, specialty dining, high-speed Starlink internet and shore excursions. Additionally, guests can receive free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on over 600 select sailings, making it easier than ever for families to travel together.

This year’s sale is applicable to all ships and itineraries, including voyages aboard the all-new Norwegian Aqua and the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna. Guests can explore nearly 350 destinations worldwide, with endless options for guests to experience more of what they love on their vacation. In 2026, Norwegian will have 18 ships sailing fun-in-the-sun voyages to the Caribbean from 11 convenient homeports including New York, Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla. so guests can enjoy warm weather escapes year-round. NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Luna, will begin sailing the region in 2026, offering groundbreaking attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster, the longest and fastest slide at sea, 17 restaurants, 18 bars and lounges, luxurious spa offerings and more.

Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, is currently undergoing enhancements to offer a new 1.4-acre pool area complete with swim-up bars and water features for kids, as well as an adults-only Vibe Shore Club by the end of the year. Guests visiting the island in summer 2026 will also be among the first to experience the all-new Great Tides Waterpark with 19 thrilling slides, the industry’s first cliff jumps and a dynamic river.

Guests can also immerse in bucket-list destinations from Europe’s iconic cities to Alaska’s awe-inspiring landscapes. In 2026, NCL will have nine ships sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Northern Europe offering an average of 10 hours in each port and providing guests with a more immersive European vacation. Next summer, NCL’s Alaska season will also feature a variety of ships and itineraries, delivering guests more choices of embarkation ports, accommodation categories and onboard activities for every type of traveler.

While on board an NCL ship, there is something for everyone in the family, including world-class dining options from French Bistros to Hibachi-style restaurants, nightly entertainment, the award-winning Mandara Spa and Salon, and a variety of accommodations ideal for families, such as connecting rooms and suites, as well as solo staterooms for single travelers.

For more information or to book a cruise, visit www.NCL.com.

About Colleen McDaniel:

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, the world’s largest online cruise resource. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii, to Europe’s rivers, Antarctica and Africa – on ships of all shapes and sizes. She’s regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including outlets like The Associated Press, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and Skift. Cruise Critic is the world’s largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers -- from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts.

The site features more than 50M+ opinions, reviews & photos and hosts the world's largest online cruise community. Cruise Critic is a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Norwegian Cruise Line:

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for nearly 59 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites, and The Haven by Norwegian, the brand’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey. To further deliver guests with more value, the Company’s signature Free at Sea package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfareas well as third and fourth guests sail free. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.





Attachment