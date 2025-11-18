Ambar Restaurant Chicago Expands Availability for Private Dining, Events, Full Venue Buyouts, and Catering

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - November 18, 2025 - -

AMBAR Restaurant, Chicago, a Michelin Guide recognized destination for contemporary Balkan cuisine, announced expanded booking availability for private dining, corporate gatherings, and seasonal events. The update reflects a measured increase in inquiries from companies and community groups preparing year-end celebrations.

The restaurant is opening additional dates and time slots to accommodate a broader volume of requests for receptions, seated dinners, and full venue buyouts. The decision follows a seasonal rise in event demand observed across the Chicago market, with Ambar reporting a similar uptick compared with prior years.

Hospitality is central to our identity, said Ivan Iricanin, Founder of Ambar Restaurants. Shared meals bring people together in meaningful ways, and we recognize the importance of creating environments where teams and communities can reconnect during the holiday period.

Ambar offers private dining menus rooted in regional culinary traditions, featuring small plates, grilled items, house-made accompaniments, and seasonal ingredients. Menus can be adapted for a range of dietary preferences, including vegetarian and gluten-free selections, and non alcoholic pairings are available.

Event hosts can select from several indoor spaces suited to team gatherings, client entertainment, and milestone occasions. Services include menu planning support, dietary coordination, dedicated event staff, AV access upon request, and optional decor adjustments aligned with organizational themes. Off-site catering is offered for groups hosting events at external venues.

The restaurant is also introducing several limited-time options for groups planning year-end events. These offerings are available to the public, with terms varying by date and package. Options include a return visit incentive tied to select private event packages, a loyalty benefit for existing program members on qualifying private event spend, and a shared plate group dining format designed to simplify menu selection for larger parties. To learn more about Ambar's special offers and promotions for Private Events, click here to inquire.

Whether it is a casual mixer or a formal dinner, our goal is to support planners through a streamlined process, said Marijana Skerlic, Director of Events, Ambar Chicago. We work closely with hosts to align each event with their objectives so they can focus on their guests.

Organizations and private parties may request proposals, confirm availability, and review sample menus through the Ambar events team.

About AMBAR Restaurant, Chicago

Ambar is a Michelin Guide recognized restaurant offering contemporary Balkan cuisine. The concept highlights the region's communal dining traditions through small plates, grilled specialties, artisan cheeses, kaymak, regional wines, and a broad selection of rakia. Ambar Chicago is located at 700 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654. For more information, call (312) 547-1700 or visit the restaurant's website.

