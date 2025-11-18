Leading SEO Agency Lex Digital Recognized for Legal Sector Marketing Excellence in Belgium

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - November 18, 2025 - -

Lex Digital, the Antwerp-based digital marketing firm specializing in search engine optimization and AI-powered marketing solutions, has been recognized as Best Legal Sector Marketing Specialists 2025 in Belgium.

The award acknowledges the firm's distinctive approach to serving law firms and legal professionals through specialized digital marketing strategies that combine technical SEO expertise with deep understanding of the legal sector. The recognition and positive feedback from clients has led to Bart Gagelmans, Founder of Lex Digital, being invited to participate in the Flemish Bar Association's digital marketing panel on November 17, 2025, during the Week of the Entrepreneur.

"This recognition validates our unique position in the market where legal expertise meets digital innovation," said Bart Gagelmans. "Having studied law myself before specializing in digital marketing, I understand the specific challenges law firms face in building their online presence while maintaining professional standards and client trust."

The recognition came as the company's founder, Bart Gagelmans, shared his expertise as a panel speaker during a YouTube Live session about marketing hosted by the Flemish Bar Association. The panel discussion covered practical considerations for legal professionals navigating digital marketing, including channel selection, the value of external marketing support, and authentic positioning strategies for Belgian law firms in the digital landscape. The session formed part of the Flemish Bar Association's initiative to provide lawyers with contemporary business development tools and insights.

The company, founded in 2023, has distinguished itself by offering guaranteed top rankings in both traditional Google search results and emerging AI-powered search platforms within 12 months. This confidence stems from the firm's structured four-step methodology that includes comprehensive analysis, tailored strategy development, transparent execution tracking, and continuous data-driven optimization.

Lex Digital's client portfolio has expanded beyond the legal sector to include construction businesses, IT, and B2B services. The firm has maintained a remarkable 100 percent client retention rate since its founding, demonstrating the effectiveness of its long-term partnership approach.

"The legal profession is experiencing a digital transformation, and firms that adapt their marketing strategies accordingly are seeing substantial growth," added Gagelmans. "One of our law firm clients grew from two to nine lawyers within a single year through strategic SEO implementation, demonstrating the tangible impact of effective digital marketing."

The firm has positioned itself at the forefront of AI SEO optimization, developing proprietary tracking tools to monitor performance across AI chat platforms, including ChatGPT and Google's AI overviews. This forward-thinking approach addresses the evolving search landscape where AI-powered results increasingly influence how potential clients discover and evaluate legal services.

Lex Digital operates from Antwerp, serving clients throughout Belgium and the Netherlands with services encompassing SEO, AI SEO, search engine advertising, copywriting, and public relations. The company's approach emphasizes measurable results through real-time performance dashboards and transparent reporting systems that allow clients to track their digital marketing investments' return.

