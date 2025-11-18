Alpine Chiropractic Celebrates 30 Years of Transforming Lives Through Expert Spinal Care in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA , Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Chiropractic, a cornerstone of health and wellness in the Virginia Beach community, proudly celebrates 30 years of providing exceptional chiropractic care to families throughout Hampton Roads. Led by Dr. Michael Whalen a Virginia Beach Chiropractor with extensive experience in spinal health and holistic wellness, the practice has helped thousands of patients achieve pain-free, active lifestyles through personalized, evidence-based treatment approaches.



Alpine Chiropractic

Since opening its doors in 1996, Alpine Chiropractic has distinguished itself through Dr. Whalen's hands-on approach and deep commitment to patient outcomes. As one of the most experienced family chiropractors in the Virginia Beach community, Dr. Whalen brings over three decades of clinical expertise, treating patients ranging from newborns to seniors. Dr. Whalen received his Doctor of Chiropractic from Logan University in St. Louis. MO.

"Our mission has always been to address the root cause of pain rather than simply masking symptoms," says Dr. Whalen. "Every patient receives a thorough evaluation and customized treatment plan designed specifically for their unique health goals. We've built our reputation on results, one patient at a time."

The practice specializes in treating a wide range of conditions, including chronic back pain, neck pain, headaches, sports injuries, auto accident injuries, and pregnancy-related discomfort, to mention a few. Dr. Whalen's patient-centered philosophy combines traditional chiropractic adjustments with modern therapeutic techniques, nutritional counseling, and lifestyle education to promote long-term wellness.

What sets Alpine Chiropractic apart is its genuine investment in patient education and community health. The practice regularly provides chiropractic educational information and health tips for better living through Alpine Chiropractic News. Patient testimonials consistently highlight Dr. Whalen's thorough explanations, gentle technique, and commitment to ensuring every patient understands their treatment plan.

"Dr. Whalen took time to listen to my concerns and explained everything in terms I could understand," shares longtime patient Langley Holland. "After years of neck, back, and hip pain, I'm finally able to play tennis with my friends again. The care I received truly changed my quality of life."

Alpine Chiropractic maintains the highest standards of patient safety and professional excellence. The practice uses state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and evidence-based treatment protocols, ensuring every patient receives care grounded in current chiropractic research. Dr. Whalen's credentials include active membership in professional chiropractic associations and ongoing continuing education to remain at the forefront of spinal health innovations.

The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling to accommodate busy families. New patients receive comprehensive consultations that include detailed health history reviews, thorough examinations, and clear treatment recommendations with no pressure or hidden fees.

For Virginia Beach residents seeking experienced, compassionate chiropractic care backed by over 30 years of proven results, Alpine Chiropractic offers the expertise and personalized attention that families deserve.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about services, visit Alpine Chiropractic or call the office directly.

Contact Information:

Alpine Chiropractic

Dr. Michael Whalen

1427 N Great Neck Rd Ste 103

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Phone:(757) 496-3229

Email: alpinehealthcenter1@gmail.com

https://www.alpinechiropractic.com/

Attachment