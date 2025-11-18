Have You Herd? Big Clydesdales Step In to Support Young Wild Horse

Apple Valley, Minnesota, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After falling ill just days after his birth in May, Marat, an Asian wild horse, was transferred to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center. He recovered and returned to the Zoo. But unfortuntately his mother, Nadyezhda, a first-time mom, no longer had the instinct to care for and nurse him. This is not an unusual circumstance with Asian wild horses when they are separated from their foals.

Asian wild horses are critically endangered, and every individual is vital to saving the species.

So, Zoo staff recruited a “foster mom,” a domesticated horse named Alice, nurse and nurture him. (See background here: Minnesota Zoo A Very Special Pair - Minnesota Zoo)

When Marat reached the age to be weaned, Alice returned home in Southern Minnesota. Then, Zoo staff started the slow, steady process of introducing Marat to the herd of Asian wild horses. As is natural, the stallion proved to be highly protective of the herd of mares. When it became clear he would not accept Marat, staff developed a Plan B for the colt.

In the wild, stallions without families form bachelor groups. Knowing this, Zoo staff turned to two such bachelors – Clydesdale draft horses, Frank and Ritchie. Both have welcomed Marat to the Wells Fargo Family Farm. While they tower over Marat, they’ve proved to be sweet and supportive of their new friend. Their companionship provides Marat with the social interaction so necessary to the wellbeing of all horses, both wild and domesticated.

The public is welcome to visit Marat, Frank, Ritchie and all of the Farm friends through November 30 when the Farm closes for the winter season.

