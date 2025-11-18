ARDENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardent Health, Inc. on Behalf of Ardent Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ardent (ARDT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Ardent stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ARDT) on behalf of Ardent stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ardent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. On this news, the price of Ardent shares declined by $4.75 per share, or approximately 33.8%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025 to close at $9.30 on November 13, 2025.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

