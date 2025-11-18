Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (“we,” “us,” “our,” “CCIF” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025. The full detailed presentation of the Fund’s fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025, financial results can be viewed on the Fund’s website (carlylecreditincomefund.com/investor-dashboard).

“Our fourth-quarter results reflect continued focus on positioning CCIF for long-term success,” said Nishil Mehta, CCIF’s Principal Executive Officer and President. “In the quarter we completed five resets and two refinancings in the underlying portfolio to extend reinvestment periods and enhance the portfolio. We also maintained the monthly dividend that is covered by core net investment income, and we believe the portfolio remains well positioned as market conditions continue to evolve.”

Over the past quarter, the Fund has successfully:

Maintained the monthly dividend of 10.5 cents through February 2026, equating to a 24.14% annualized dividend based on share price as of November 12, 2025, or 20.55% based on the Fund’s NAV as of September 30, 2025.

Funded $34.9 million in new CLO investments with a weighted average GAAP yield of 13.65% as of September 30, 2025. The aggregate portfolio weighted average GAAP yield was 14.44% as of September 30, 2025.

Entered into a $30 million Credit Facility. The Credit Facility allows for borrowings at a rate of SOFR + 3.25% with no unused fee and can be upsized to $50 million.

Net investment income was $0.15 per common share, adjusted net investment income was $0.17 per common share, and core net investment income was $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2025. Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Common Share and Core Net Investment Income Per Common Share are Non-GAAP financial measures described in further detail below. Net asset value per common share was $6.13 as of September 30, 2025. The total fair value of investments was $192.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

Dividends

CCIF is maintaining a monthly dividend on shares of the Fund’s common stock of $0.1050 per share for December 2025, and January and February 2026.

Security Amount per Share Record Dates Payable Dates Common Stock $0.1050 December 18, 2025 December 31, 2025 January 20, 2026 January 30, 2026 February 17, 2026 February 27, 2026

CCIF is also pleased to announce the declaration of dividends on shares of the Fund’s 7.375% Series D Term Preferred Shares of $0.1536 per share for December 2025, and January and February 2026.

Security Amount per Share Record Dates Payable Dates Series D Preferred Shares $0.1536 December 18, 2025 December 31, 2025 January 20, 2026 January 30, 2026 February 17, 2026 February 27, 2026

Conference Call

The Fund will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Please register for the conference call here. The conference call information will also be available via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s website and the recording will be available on our website soon after the call’s completion.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a supplemental basis, we are disclosing Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Common Share and Core Net Investment Income Per Common Share, which are calculated and presented on a basis other than in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance, and we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors gauging the quality of the Fund's financial performance, identifying trends in its results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of this non-GAAP measure is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (“CGCIM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.

Web: www.carlylecreditincomefund.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plans,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

