Medellín, Colombia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, one of the fastest-growing global digital asset platforms, made a landmark debut in South America this weekend as the main sponsor of the CryptoLatin Fest in Medellín. The company’s large-scale presence, exclusive announcements, and star-powered festival experiences positioned CZR Exchange as a rising leader in the region’s digital economy.



CZR Exchange Becomes Main Sponsor of CryptoLatin Fest in Major South America Debut

“South America is one of the most dynamic crypto markets in the world, and becoming fully regulated in Colombia marks a major milestone for our global expansion,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder & CEO of CZR Exchange. “Medellín was the perfect place to make our mark — and this is only the beginning.”

In a major step for its global regulatory strategy, CZR Exchange also revealed that it is now fully regulated and approved to operate in Colombia, reinforcing its dedication to compliance, security, and long-term regional investment.

As part of its broader South American expansion, CZR Exchange used the festival to outline its vision for Colombia as a central operational hub. During the event, attendees were introduced to the platform’s commitment to delivering robust financial and technological advancements across the region, including:

High-speed trading with deep liquidity;

Regulated digital asset services for Colombian users;

Institutional-grade security and compliance standards;

Local partnerships that support economic growth;

Educational and empowerment programs for traders, students, and entrepreneurs.

An Unforgettable Celebration of Innovation

In addition to its headline role at the festival, CZR Exchange hosted an exclusive after-party that became one of the weekend’s most talked-about events. Highlights included:

Live performances from top regional artists;

VIP networking experiences with global industry leaders;

Immersive CZR-branded installations and digital showcases;

Coverage from major Latin American and international media outlets.

The event seamlessly blended blockchain innovation with the cultural vibrancy of Latin America, further cementing CZR’s emerging influence in the region.

With regulatory approval secured in Colombia, CZR Exchange is advancing an aggressive expansion strategy across South America. Planned initiatives include:

Tailored LATAM-focused product offerings;

Additional licensing efforts across the region;

Large-scale educational and community-building programs;

Strategic partnerships in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and other key markets.

“CZR Exchange is here to stay — to innovate, empower, and help lead the next wave of blockchain adoption across Latin America,” Rothkopf added.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

