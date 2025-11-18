Lux Financial to Offset $2B in Tax Equity Investments

Lux Financial plans to offset nearly $2 billion in tax equity through energy investments. The company partners with CPA and wealth management firms to provide transparent, technology-driven investment tools for clients seeking to reduce their tax liabilities.

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lux Financial announced plans to offset approximately $2 billion in tax equity investments for its partners over the next few years, signaling its growing presence in the renewable energy tax credit market. The firm partners with certified public accountants and wealth managers to help individuals and businesses participate in energy-based investment programs that lower tax exposure while promoting energy growth.

The market for transferable tax credits has grown sharply, with projections estimating total monetization between $55 billion and $60 billion in 2025. Lux Financial is positioning itself to capture a significant share by offering energy-driven tax solutions tailored for private clients and institutions.

“We saw a real gap for investors looking to participate in tax equity opportunities that actually make sense,” said Shawn Smart, CEO of Lux Financial. “The response was incredible — it became clear this was something clients were waiting for. We’re aiming to help our partners offset nearly $2 billion in tax equity in the coming years.”

Lux Financial distinguishes itself from other energy and tax equity providers such as Sunrun, SunPower, and Monarch Private Capital through its proprietary technology platform. Investors and advisors receive real-time access to performance data, offering a degree of transparency uncommon in traditional tax equity investments. The system allows users to track the progress and returns of energy projects, particularly in the rapidly expanding energy storage sector, which accounted for roughly 26 percent of tax credits sold during the first half of 2025.

The company’s model prioritizes collaboration with financial professionals. Lux Financial offers tax strategy support to CPA and advisory partners at no extra cost, helping them match energy-based products with each client’s tax profile. This structure benefits both sides of the partnership by improving decision-making and strengthening client relationships.

“Our philosophy is simple: if it’s not good for one, it’s not good for all,” Smart added. “We’ve built a culture around collaboration and shared success — helping investors and their advisors win together.”

Lux Financial reports steady year-over-year growth as more clients seek practical methods to manage tax obligations through verified energy assets.

Lux Financial provides energy investment products that help clients reduce tax liabilities through verified energy projects. The company operates exclusively through CPA and wealth management partnerships, offering advanced investment monitoring tools and advisor support.

