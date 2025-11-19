Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages CMA, ADVM, HOUS Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA)’s sale to Fifth Third Bancorp for 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each Comerica share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Comerica shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. If you are a Comerica shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Adverum shareholders will receive $3.56 per share in cash plus one non-transferrable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to receive up to an additional $8.91 per CVR in cash upon the achievement of two certain milestones. If you are an Adverum shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS)’s sale to Compass, Inc. for 1.436 shares of Compass Class A common stock per share of Anywhere common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Anywhere shareholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company. If you are an Anywhere shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

