Taiwan’s Central Sky International Secures Landmark Quarantine License in Somaliland, Paving the Way for Global Livestock Trade Modernization

HARGEISA, Somaliland, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new milestone has emerged in Taiwanese investment in the Horn of Africa. Central Sky International Trading Co. has officially received Somaliland’s national-level license to operate a livestock quarantine zone, marking a historic breakthrough in bilateral private-sector collaboration.

The facility, spanning 88 hectares near Berbera Port, will serve as a regional hub for livestock quarantine, digital traceability, and export management. The project has been officially endorsed by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and his administration, who praised it as “a key step toward a more transparent, modern, and competitive supply chain connecting Somaliland to global markets.”



Strengthening Export Capacity to the Gulf

Somaliland is one of East Africa’s largest livestock exporters, primarily supplying cattle, sheep, goats, and camels to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Yet as international markets impose stricter quarantine and certification standards, modernization has become imperative.

To meet these demands, Central Sky plans to deploy:

A digital livestock identity and traceability system ;

; An automated health-monitoring and quarantine platform ; and

; and Renewable-energy and bio-circulation systems for sustainable operations.



The company has already signed agreements with several major Middle Eastern meat-processing and abattoir groups, positioning the project to support a supply chain capacity of up to one million head of livestock annually once fully operational.



Presidential Support and Diplomatic Coordination

The project received explicit backing from President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and his administration during recent meetings in Hargeisa, underscoring Somaliland’s ambition to standardize its livestock sector and attract high-quality foreign partnerships.

This milestone also reflects the growing alignment between Taiwan’s private sector initiatives and Somaliland’s economic modernization efforts, highlighting a pragmatic approach to regional cooperation driven by business and shared development goals.



Financing the Horn’s Transformation

Taiwanese venture capital firm Headwater Capital (TW) is leading the investment structure and plans to establish an offshore fund to invite participation from Asian and Middle Eastern investors. The fund will serve as a gateway for global capital seeking exposure to Africa’s fast-growing agri-supply-chain sector.

“This initiative isn’t just about exporting livestock,” said Alyne Chen, General Manager of Central Sky International. “It’s about exporting a transparent, traceable, and standards-based system that can benefit both local producers and international buyers.” She added that the project would also create “employment, education, and sustainable infrastructure for Somaliland’s communities—representing long-term cooperation, not a short-term trade.”



A Strategic Foothold in the Horn of Africa

The quarantine zone complements Somaliland’s broader strategy to turn Berbera Port into a regional logistics gateway linking Africa to Gulf and Asian markets. With infrastructure upgrades supported by regional and international partners, Berbera is emerging as a vital node for diversified trade.

Despite geopolitical complexities—Somaliland’s limited international recognition and infrastructural constraints—the Central Sky project signals growing private-sector confidence in the territory’s stability and potential. Analysts note that if successfully implemented, the initiative could become a blueprint for sustainable livestock trade, improving transparency, disease control, and export reliability across East Africa.

For Taiwan, the development reflects an evolving model of “economic diplomacy through enterprise”, where technology, investment, and partnership drive mutual benefit. For Somaliland, it marks a leap toward aligning with global supply-chain norms—bringing its livestock industry one step closer to the international stage.

