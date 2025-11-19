RAINN: ‘An Unprecedented Day For Survivors'

Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, H.R. 4405 was passed in the House and Senate and is expected to go to President Trump’s desk for signature as swiftly as tonight. Once enacted, the law will go into effect and the Attorney General will have 30 days to release the documents.

RAINN president and founder Scott Berkowitz reacted to the passage:

“This was an unprecedented day for survivors of sexual violence—survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. After years of effort, survivors got to see Congress vote YES in favor of transparency and truth.

While it took too long to get to this point, we are impressed by the speed at which Congress moved today. Our message now is simply: Mr. President, please sign it into law and let’s get the answers that survivors, and all Americans, deserve.”

RAINN called upon Congress, and then the Senate to release the files. Read more here .

