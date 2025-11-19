Faraday Future Engages Heath Shuler, Former U.S. Representative for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District and Former Professional American Football Player as a Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company is pleased to announce the addition of Heath Shuler, former U.S. Representative and NFL player, as a strategic advisor to the Company to help support government affairs and offer strategic counsel to FF’s leadership regarding federal and state legislative, regulatory and policy developments. Mr. Shuler is now one of three high-ranking strategic advisors at FF, which include Chris Nixon Cox, CEO of Lightswitch Capital and grandson of former President Richard Nixon, and Shahryar Oveissi, serial entrepreneur and private equity investor. Together, the three will focus on global partnerships, engagement with institutional investors, capital market strategies, government affairs, Middle East expansion and policy and regulatory related support for the Company. All three bring deep expertise and a proven track record of leading transformational change across a variety of sectors and industries.

Heath Shuler is a former U.S. Representative for North Carolina's 11th congressional district and former American football quarterback. After a five-season NFL career, he became a successful real estate developer before entering politics, serving in the House of Representatives in North Carolina from 2007 to 2013. Shuler was a standout quarterback at the University of Tennessee and played professionally for the then Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Shuler’s involvement with FF is expected to enhance FF’s credibility and help support ongoing discussions related to trade, tariffs, and sector-specific policy issues. He will provide strategic counsel to FF’s leadership regarding federal and state legislative and regulatory developments affecting the Company’s operations, products, emerging technologies. He will help define and establish the Company’s presence in Washington, D.C. by identifying key regulatory, policy, and advocacy stakeholders and positioning the Company as a credible participant in innovation and sustainability policy discussions.

“Heath brings an extensive level of experience to assist FF’s government relations outreach, particularly on tariff matters and other regulatory fronts. We are extremely elated to have the engagement of such an esteemed government policy and regulatory expert,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO at FF. “Heath along with Chris and Shahryar, as policy advisors for FF, all bring their unique deep experience in investor relations and navigating complex governmental and legislative environments, with an established network across key regulatory bodies. Their proven track record in securing funding and favorable policy outcomes and building bipartisan alliances could be instrumental in advancing our priorities at a critical time.”

