Business Advisor Chuck Mondavé Discusses How to Determine the Selling Price of a Dental Lab or Practice for HelloNation

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can dental professionals determine what their business is really worth when it’s time to sell? A HelloNation article featuring Chuck Mondavé of Versant Business Advisors explores how factors such as earnings, stability, market demand, and buyer confidence all shape the sale price of a dental lab or practice. Mondavé explains that understanding valuation multiples and how buyers view risk and opportunity helps owners prepare their business for a successful and well-timed sale.

According to the HelloNation feature, dental labs and dental practices follow distinct valuation patterns based on decades of industry data. Dental labs generally sell for between two to six times EBITDA—earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—while dental practices typically sell for one to three times EBITDA. These ranges reflect the different revenue structures and operational risks associated with each type of business. Labs that serve many clients, for instance, often demonstrate broader revenue diversity than single-location laboratories, which can make them more attractive to certain buyers.

Mondavé emphasizes that a higher multiple is achieved when a business demonstrates consistent performance, well-documented finances, and reliable client or patient relationships. Buyers are drawn to stability and future potential. A dental lab with long-term relationships from multiple practices or a dental office with steady patient retention presents lower perceived risk and higher earning potential. Predictability, organization, and scalability are the qualities that often separate average offers from premium ones.

The article also highlights an important distinction between financial “value” and market “price.” Accountants and appraisers may calculate value using strict financial formulas, but the real-world selling price depends heavily on buyer motivation and market conditions. For example, a buyer might pay more than the book value if a purchase expands their geographic reach or adds specialized services. Strategic synergies—such as acquiring a lab that supports advanced digital workflows or a practice in a high-demand area—can justify higher prices.

Location continues to play a major role in determining what a dental business sells for. In regions such as the San Francisco Bay Area, where demand for quality dental care and laboratory services remains high, interest in dental laboratories and practices can be higher than in more rural areas. Buyers in these competitive markets look for established operations that generate steady cash flow, maintain skilled teams, and utilize current technology. Digital scanning, CAD/CAM integration, and advanced materials are examples of features that add measurable value.

Financial transparency is another major factor in achieving a strong sale price. Buyers typically examine three to five years of historical financial data to confirm stability. Financial results should reflect true business earnings and can take into account personal or one-time expenses that directly add value to the business. The more consistent the profitability record, the more confident buyers become. Well-documented income statements, balance sheets, and tax returns not only simplify due diligence but also signal that the business has been professionally managed.

For dental laboratories, value is often influenced by the type of work produced and the reputation for precision and quality. Labs specializing in high-end ceramics, implant restorations, or digital production often attract a premium because they serve discerning clients and deliver technically advanced results. For dental practices, patient retention, hygiene revenue, and community reputation drive perceived value. Recurring appointments and strong hygiene departments are particularly appealing because they create steady, predictable income that buyers can count on after transition.

Market timing and buyer sentiment also shape final outcomes. When interest rates are low and acquisition activity is high, buyers tend to compete more aggressively, raising selling prices. Conversely, during slower economic periods, buyers may take a more cautious approach, even with profitable businesses. Understanding broader trends in the dental and healthcare markets helps owners decide when to list and how to position their practice or lab effectively.

Mondavé notes that preparing for a sale begins long before negotiations start. Owners who invest in staff development, implement modern systems, and maintain strong client or patient relationships tend to achieve the best results. Making a business less dependent on its owner is also key. Buyers are more likely to pay a premium for companies with operational structures that will remain stable after transition. Clearly documented workflows, training programs, and management systems add long-term value by reducing perceived risk.

Ultimately, determining the right selling price is both a financial and strategic process. While EBITDA multiples provide a benchmark, the final number depends on how the market views the business’s future performance. Buyers are not just purchasing past earnings; they are investing in ongoing potential. A well-run business with transparent financials, loyal customers, and an adaptable model will command stronger offers regardless of size.

As Mondavé explains in the HelloNation article, the best approach for owners is to focus on fundamentals: consistent revenue, clean records, stable operations, and a clear plan for continuity. By understanding how buyers evaluate value and risk, dental professionals can position their labs or practices to achieve optimal outcomes when the time comes to sell.

The article, What Price Should My Dental Lab or Practice Sell For? features insights from Chuck Mondavé of Versant Business Advisors, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



HelloNation Staff

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/563a7da9-98bf-41ef-b844-2d4a2ed40878