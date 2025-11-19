New York City, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date: Nov 19, 2025

Issued by: Jackbit Casino & AskGamblers

Overview

A recent post on AskGamblers celebrating a major milestone — “AGCCS Returns USD 80 Million to Players and Counting” — referenced a player complaint involving Jackbit Casino, where it appeared that a refund of $3,311,000 USD had been processed.

After a careful joint review by Jackbit Casino and AskGamblers, it was confirmed that the amount was incorrect and resulted from a player input error during the complaint submission process. The actual amount involved in the case was $3,311 USD — not $3.3 million — and the issue was resolved swiftly and professionally by Jackbit’s support team.

What Happened

The error stemmed from a clerical mistake that happened during the filing of the complaint through AskGamblers’ AGCCS (AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service).

The player mistakenly entered $3,311,000 instead of $3,311 USD as the disputed amount.

When AskGamblers reviewed recent successful complaint resolutions for their milestone article, this incorrect amount was automatically reflected in their data, unintentionally suggesting that Jackbit Casino refunded more than three million dollars in a single case.

Clarification from Both Parties

After publication, Jackbit Casino contacted AskGamblers to verify the details of the case. Following a full review, both sides confirmed that:

The actual refunded amount was $3,311 USD , not $3,311,000 as originally reported.



was , not as originally reported. Due to oversight on both sides, the number was cited in AskGamblers’ 80 million milestone article.



article. The complaint itself was resolved quickly, with full communication and transparency from Jackbit’s support team.





Both Jackbit Casino and AskGamblers acknowledge that this was a good-faith mistake. Neither party misrepresented the case intentionally, and both acted promptly once the discrepancy was identified.

Jackbit Casino’s Responsible Approach

Jackbit Casino prides itself on being one of the most responsible and customer-focused operators in the iGaming industry.



Transparency, fair play, and responsiveness are core principles of the brand’s daily operations.

In fact, Jackbit maintains a 100% complaint resolution rate on AskGamblers — meaning every verified player issue submitted through the AGCCS platform has been fully resolved to completion.

The case in question, involving $3,311 USD, was handled promptly and professionally, reinforcing Jackbit’s commitment to responsible operations and player satisfaction.

Commitment to Transparency and Improvement

Both Jackbit Casino and AskGamblers remain committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accuracy in their communications.

To prevent similar issues in the future, both teams are introducing enhanced verification steps to double-check unusually large or inconsistent amounts in complaint records before publication in reports or news materials.

This cooperative review process reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to accuracy, integrity, and accountability across all platforms.

Message to the Community

We appreciate the ongoing trust and support of players, partners, and readers.

This incident serves as a useful reminder of the importance of accuracy when submitting complaint information, as even small entry errors can lead to large misunderstandings when shared publicly.

Both Jackbit Casino and AskGamblers value transparency, responsible gaming, and open communication. Together, we remain focused on building a safe, fair, and trustworthy environment for players worldwide.

Contact Data

Company Name: Jackbit

Website: https://m.jackbit.co/

Email: support@jackbit.com

Country: United States

