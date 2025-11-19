Press release

Amundi announces it has acquired 4.6% of ICG’s share capital

Paris, 19 November 2025 - Amundi announces it has acquired 4.64% of ICG’s share capital in a structured transaction, pursuant to the long-term strategic and equity partnership announced by Amundi and ICG.



As part of this partnership, Amundi intends to acquire a total economic interest of 9.9% in ICG1.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players2, offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.3 trillion of assets3.

With its six international investment hubs4, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

1 including 5% in non-voting shares, subject to conditions, including regulatory approvals.

2 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

3 Amundi data as at 30/09/2025

4 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

