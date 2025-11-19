Acquisition Ville2 shopping centre

Wereldhave Belgium continues its growth trajectory with the second acquisition of the year: takeover of Ville2 shopping centre.
Attachment
| Source: Wereldhave Belgium Wereldhave Belgium
Wereldhave Belgium continues its growth trajectory with the second acquisition of the year: takeover of Ville2 shopping centre.
Attachment
STRONG THIRD QUARTER DRIVES RESULTS TOWARDS THE UPPER END OF THE ANNOUNCED PROFIT OUTLOOK • Increase in net rental income by 16.3% to € 55.8M (€ 48.0M at 30 September 2024);• Increase of the net...Read More