Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Unveils Top Winter Getaways for MENA Travelers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter settles in, travelers from the MENA region are seeking destinations that offer a mix of sunshine, snow, culture, and adventure. In response to the growing demand for diverse winter experiences, WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in MENA, has curated a list of the top winter getaways designed to cater to every type of traveler.

Warm Escapes and Beach Getaways

For those looking to escape the cold, Marrakech, Morocco, is an excellent option. The vibrant souks, festive medina, and proximity to the Atlas Mountains offer a mix of outdoor adventures and cultural exploration. With its mild winter climate, Marrakech is perfect for those seeking to enjoy the outdoors while soaking up the city’s rich history.

For sun-seekers, Hurghada, Egypt, is an ideal choice. Known for its year-round sunshine and stunning beaches, Hurghada offers excellent opportunities for diving in the Red Sea and lounging by crystal-clear waters. This sun-soaked destination promises a rejuvenating winter retreat.

Ski Resorts and Snowy Adventures

For snowy adventures, Zurich, Switzerland, stands out. Renowned for its skiing, snowboarding, and charming winter atmosphere, Zurich offers the perfect balance of outdoor activities and cozy relaxation. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa in local cafes while taking in stunning views of the Swiss Alps.

Tbilisi, Georgia, has gained popularity among Middle Eastern travelers. Known for its winding streets, ancient landmarks, and vibrant cultural experiences, Tbilisi offers a quieter alternative to crowded destinations. Just a short flight away, visitors can explore historic sites and indulge in the region’s famous thermal baths, offering a unique winter getaway.

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as premier choice for travelers.

