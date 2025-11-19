Chef’s Deal Expands Design & Layout Services to Empower Foodservice Startups and Established Kitchens Nationwide

Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - November 17, 2025 - -

Chef's Deal, a leading national supplier of commercial kitchen equipment, today announced the expansion of its Design & Layout Division, offering comprehensive consulting, design, and layout solutions to restaurants and foodservice operations across the United States. The enhanced program helps operators transform ideas into fully functional, code-compliant, and energy-efficient kitchens while optimizing labor flow, storage, and safety.



Through its dedicated Design & Build team, Chef's Deal now delivers everything from concept planning and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) coordination to 3D renderings and cost-efficient equipment selection. Each project is guided by experienced engineers and architects specializing in layout planning, 3D visualization, MEP integration, and interior design, ensuring that every space is practical, efficient, and aesthetically aligned with each client's brand vision.



"Designing a commercial kitchen is about much more than placing equipment," said Matthew Yaz, General Manager at Chef's Deal. "It's about creating efficient, safe, and profitable environments. Our team combines deep industry knowledge with advanced design tools to help foodservice businesses bring their vision to life, on time and on budget."



Chef's Deal's process begins with a free consultation, available in-person or online. Businesses receive expert advice on space planning, menu-driven workflow, and code compliance. Within days, clients receive detailed layouts, equipment lists, and cost estimates.

Two design packages are available:

Basic Package: Includes live design review sessions, equipment plan and elevations, and a full cost estimate.

Premium Package: Adds 3D views, digital walkthroughs, counter details, and complete electrical and plumbing connection plans.

Customers who purchase their equipment through Chef's Deal receive the design service free of charge, significantly reducing project startup costs.



Chef's Deal's Design & Build Division integrates a diverse team of civil engineers, architects, and CAD designers with real-world foodservice experience. Their combined expertise covers structural planning, mechanical and electrical coordination, interior layout, and 3D rendering, ensuring every project aligns operational efficiency with visual appeal. From detailed engineering documentation to photo-realistic renderings, the team provides clients with a clear vision of their finished space before construction even begins.



Chef's Deal's Design & Build services support a broad spectrum of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, schools, healthcare facilities, country clubs, bakeries, caterers, convenience stores, and institutional kitchens. The company's expertise extends beyond design to include installation guidance, financing support, and staff training, providing a comprehensive turnkey solution.

As members of SEFA and FEDA, Chef's Deal maintains strong partnerships within the foodservice equipment industry, ensuring clients receive cutting-edge insights and access to top manufacturers."Our mission is to simplify the path from concept to operation," added Yaz. "By combining design, equipment, and financing under one roof, we give our customers the clarity and confidence they need to open successfully and grow sustainably."

