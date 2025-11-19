Stark Future Signs Strategic Partnerships with EVE

Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stark Future, the world’s fastest-growing motorcycle company, has announced a strategic partnership with global battery leader EVE Energy to bring a new cell format, developed by Stark, into mass production, purpose-built for the next generation of high-performance electric motorcycles.

This collaboration marks a major step forward in motorcycle battery technology: the industrialization of a new 26120 cylindrical cell purpose-built for high-performance electric motorcycles. Developed by Stark and scaled to mass production with EVE, the 26120 format exploits motorcycle chassis width to maximize space efﬁciency, enhance thermal management, and reduce weight and cost versus conventional 21700 cells designed for cars.

Stark’s 26120 format is speciﬁcally adapted for mass production, offering the ideal balance between extreme energy density, super-fast charging, and thermal control in motorcycle applications.

“To build the best motorcycles in the world, we shouldn’t compromise the battery cell format by using compromised technology from the car industry,” said Anton Wass, CEO & Founder of Stark Future. “With this new architecture, we’re signiﬁcantly increasing capacity and reducing weight, while signiﬁcantly improving charging time. This cell format will redeﬁne what’s possible in premium electric two-wheel performance.”

Live prototypes are already being tested (under deﬁned test conditions) at Stark’s R&D facility outside Barcelona, showing record-breaking energy density of 330 Wh/kg while maintaining 10-minute ultra-fast charging capabilities, setting a new benchmark for the entire EV industry.

The new cell features an aluminum enclosure rather than a traditional steel can, delivering superior thermal conductivity, faster cooling, and reduced weight. This design enhances performance and efﬁciency while lowering mass; a critical advantage in high-performance motorcycle applications where every gram matters.

“EVE is proud to contribute our expertise in cylindrical cells. The 26120 cell format has incredible potential. We are proud to partner with Stark Future to bring this new format to life,” said Dr. Liu, Founder & President of EVE Energy. “This collaboration reﬂects how performance and innovation can redeﬁne what batteries can do for lightweight vehicles.”. “This new cell format is pushing the limits of technology, and should be one of the highest energy density cylinder cell formats in the world today. EVE is committed together with Stark to change the perspective on EV performance in the motorcycle industry.” Said Dr. Zoe Lu, R&D Director of EVE Energy

“This project sends a clear message to the world’s biggest cell manufacturers: the motorcycle industry is ready to transform,” concluded Wass. “At Stark, we’re not waiting for innovation to trickle down from cars; we’re leading the way.”









With the partnerships now formalized, EVE will begin preparing for industrial-scale production of the 26120 cell in 2026. Stark aims to integrate the new format into its next-generation on-road motorcycle platforms, further reinforcing its position as the technological frontrunner in the electric motorcycle revolution.



About Stark Future

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based electric motorcycle manufacturer redeﬁning performance and sustainability in the powersports industry. Founded in 2020, the company has grown to become the fastest-growing Spanish company in history, combining cutting-edge technology with world-class design and engineering. Stark’s ﬂagship model, the VARG, is the most powerful motocross bike ever created, delivering unmatched power, precision, and sustainability. With a rapidly expanding global presence, Stark Future’s mission is to accelerate the motorcycle industry’s shift toward sustainability by building motorcycles that outperform expectations on every level.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, EVE Energy is the global leading battery manufacturer, in 2024, EVE was the top cylindrical battery supplier in China (1st domestically, 4th globally), and its 18650 battery shipments also ranked 1st worldwide. Operating multiple gigafactories across China, Malaysia, USA and Hungary, today EVE is leading global manufacturing, global cooperation and global service with high-performance batteries for global market.

For further information, please contact:

Benjamin.cobb@starkfture.com