P95 and Julius Clinical Merge to Form Global, Science-Led CRO Delivering Integrated Clinical Development and Real-World Evidence

Leuven, Belgium and Zeist, The Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P95 and Julius Clinical today announced that they have merged to form a leading global, full-service clinical research organization (CRO) with integrated expertise across neuroscience, cardio-renal-metabolic, and infectious diseases and vaccines. The combined organization includes more than 500 professionals in over 25 countries and delivers clinical development and real-world evidence (RWE) programs across five continents.

This merger brings together the complementary strengths of both companies, Julius Clinical’s global clinical trial expertise and P95’s leadership in epidemiology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and RWE, a combination creating a unified, science-led platform that supports biopharmaceutical and public health partners across the entire development lifecycle. Over the past five years, the organizations have delivered hundreds of neuroscience, cardio-renal-metabolic, and infectious disease programs, including large global clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and global RWE projects.

The combined company will be led by Bassem Saleh, M.D., CEO of Julius Clinical, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer. Thomas Verstraeten, M.D., founder and CEO of P95, will work alongside Dr. Saleh during the integration and will continue to support the organization as a Board Member and Senior Advisor, ensuring continuity of scientific leadership and strategic direction.

“P95 and Julius Clinical share a deep scientific foundation and a mission to improve global health,” said Dr. Saleh. “As the CEO of the combined organizations, I am fully committed to the exceptional teams, cultures, and partners that have driven both companies’ success. I am honored to carry these two organizations forward together as we continue to deliver unmatched high-quality, science-led research across the full development lifecycle—supporting innovation that improves lives worldwide.”

“I could not be prouder of what the P95 team has achieved over the past decade—building a company recognized for its scientific integrity, commitment to public health, and meaningful partnerships around the world,” said Dr. Verstraeten. “This merger with Julius Clinical represents an exciting next chapter. By combining our strengths, we gain the reach and scalability that our clients and public health partners increasingly need to advance research that truly makes a global impact.”

The formed company is supported by Ampersand Capital Partners, a long-standing investor in both organizations. Ampersand will continue to partner closely with the company as it expands its global footprint, strengthens its capabilities, and accelerates its growth strategy.

With staff across North America, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, the company provides global reach with deep local expertise. Its team spans clinical operations, epidemiology, biostatistics, data science, medical leadership, and scientific consulting, enabling flexible full-service, functional-service, and single-service models. Clients—including large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, biotech innovators, and leading public health institutions—will benefit from the expanded scale, scientific depth, and integrated clinical and RWE strategy.

About P95

P95 is a leading global provider of epidemiology and clinical solutions with a specialty focus on vaccines and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Belgium, P95 has regional hub offices in Africa (South Africa), Latin America (Colombia), North America (USA) and Southeast Asia (Thailand). P95’s full-service CRO solutions span five continents, with 300 staff and experience across 30 countries. P95 offers a range of high-quality services including clinical trials Phase I-IV, epidemiology and real-world evidence, vaccine development consulting, study start-up and regulatory, clinical monitoring, home nursing, sample management, medical monitoring, pharmacovigilance, data management, biostatistics, medical writing and qualitative research.

About Julius Clinical

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Zeist, The Netherlands, Julius Clinical is a leading clinical CRO specializing in central nervous system, cardio-metabolic, renal, and rare diseases. With over 400 clinical trials recruiting more than 300,000 subjects globally, Julius Clinical combines scientiﬁc leadership, operational excellence, and a global network of research sites to deliver tailored solutions for biotech- and midsized pharma customers. For more information, visit www.juliusclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

