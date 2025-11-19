Rebirth of Order: HTX DAO Highlights 2025 - From Deflation to a Web3 Model of Financial Autonomy

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 marked a decisive year for HTX DAO , a year in which its strategic blueprint transformed into tangible outcomes, and its value cycle began to take shape.





HTX DAO systematically broke free from traditional DAO limitations and completed the initial construction of a "Financial Free Port." Both accelerating deflation and maturing on-chain governance profoundly validate its long-term value strategy of "sustainability and verifiability." HTX DAO demonstrates to the global community a vibrant, user-centric, and mechanism-driven DAO ecosystem.

A Breakthrough in Both Value and Scale

In 2025, HTX DAO's breakthrough performance across key metrics showed strong resilience and powerful community cohesion. These results also reflect the positive market reception of the Financial Free Port strategy:

Market Cap & Global Presence : $HTX reached a total market capitalization of $1.841 billion and was listed on 28 cryptocurrency exchanges, solidifying its place among global mainstream assets.

Surging Subscriptions : $HTX earning products reached more than $9 billion in total subscriptions, an annual increase of more than 90%, with nearly 500,000 participants. This reflects soaring confidence in long-term $HTX returns.

User Rewards : Total user reward payouts exceeded $30 million, up 30% YoY, delivering real, sustainable value to holders and maturing community co-prosperity.

Holder Base Expansion : Global $HTX holders reached 849,900, up 16.6%, demonstrating rising community basis and expanding ecosystem coverage.

Accelerating Deflation: Across Q1-Q3 2025, HTX DAO burned 36.22 trillion $HTX, accounting for 42.2% of total burns. The continuous burns further drive scarcity and strengthen long-term appreciation.

HTX DAO not only expanded its market footprint, but also achieved a qualitative leap in asset retention and user value distribution. Growth is no longer driven by user base alone, but by real returns and mechanisms that lock in high-quality capital, advancing steadily toward the vision of building a financial free port.

Institutionalized Deflation: Embedding Scarcity Into Governance

This year, HTX DAO resolutely carried out its burn plan. In any crypto economy, token burning is not merely a technical action, but an economic signal. HTX DAO's burn data has become a concrete expression of community consensus.

By Q3 2025, HTX DAO had cumulatively burned 85.88 trillion $HTX, worth approximately $163 million. The most recent burn alone exceeded 13.12 trillion tokens, marking one of the largest burn events in DAO history.

Deflation efficiency has been rapidly accelerating: from 0.78% in Q2 2024 to 1.39% in Q3 2025, with an average growth rate of 33%. $HTX supply contraction has now entered a phase of stable acceleration.

Unlike traditional projects where deflation depends on team discretion, HTX DAO embedded deflation into its governance structure, transforming burn from a passive decision into a form of long-term autonomous consensus.

In July, HTX DAO upgraded its whitepaper, shifting the economic model from a liquidity pledge mechanism to a burn-based model. This evolution elevates deflation from a monetary adjustment tool into a structural value filter at the governance level.

For HTX DAO, token burning is no longer a one-time or uncertain event, but a sustainable process, representing a rare model of financial autonomy in Web3 where value consistently flows back to the community.

First Realization of the "People's Exchange": From Voting Rights to Economic Sovereignty

2025 was the year HTX DAO governance truly went into effect.

On June 30, the DAO's on-chain token listing system officially launched, marking a pivotal transition from community discussion to on-chain execution. Its significance is comparable to a Bretton Woods-level moment for DAO governance. The community not only gained voting rights, but also the right to determine resource allocation. Specifically, community votes now directly determine the listing of trading pairs and the allocation of liquidity incentives. This completes the structural shift of economic sovereignty from centralization to token holders.

Since the launch, over 1.1916 trillion $HTX have been cast in on-chain votes, valued at more than $3 million, leading to six tokens being successfully recommended and listed on HTX Exchange. This governance activity had a measurable market impact, where $HTX price surged 44.3% at its monthly peak, over 12,000 new holding addresses were added, and TVL increased by $42 million.

These achievements represent the first wave of positive feedback after the People's Exchange mechanism went live.

The breakthrough lies in the fact that HTX DAO has, for the first time, truly returned the listing decision power to the community, supporting the $HTX value. By leveraging community consensus to identify trending project tokens, HTX DAO enhances the market depth and fee income of the HTX exchange. 50% of this revenue is then used to repurchase and burn $HTX, thereby creating continuous deflation and sustained value support.

This cycle of "voting, listing, trading, circulation, burning/redistribution" creates a decentralized paradigm where DAO governance directly maps to market efficiency, giving real economic meaning to the vision of the People's Exchange.

HTX DAO is now implementing its Listing Governance 2.0 initiative, which integrates on-chain voting directly with HTX's voting system to maximize participant inclusion. More incentives, such as "voting subsidies," are under exploration to attract wider governance participation.

HTX DAO's Second Evolution: Building a Coherent On-Chain Financial System

In 2025, HTX DAO began transforming from a decentralized autonomous organization into a fully-fledged, self-sustaining, and extensible on-chain financial infrastructure.

The updated whitepaper clarifies $HTX's evolution in the three directions: governance credential, yield credential, and burning mechanism. This not only marks a systematic upgrade to the HTX DAO's economic model but also signifies its pivot toward anchoring long-term value in real-world use cases and on-chain strategic returns.

$HTX has evolved from just a governance token to a financial hub asset that unites trading, incentives, governance, and cross-chain integration. Key modules include:

Staking: Establishes value anchoring with quantifiable governance rewards.

Voting: Aligns decision-making power with dynamic incentives.

Points System: Maps user behavior into measurable contribution value.

Treasury: Handles fund inflows, allocation, and regeneration, giving HTX DAO long-term financial sustainability.

Importantly, HTX DAO is expanding beyond internal governance and has launched a builder ecosystem.

In September, the DAO initiated a global developer program to support builders with resources, applications, and governance access. This program focuses on integrating CeFi and DeFi and promoting the interoperability of decentralized exchanges and on-chain applications.

Through these efforts, HTX DAO is turning on-chain governance into an economic infrastructure, injecting sustainable autonomy and growth momentum into the $HTX ecosystem.

Anchoring Global Hubs: HTX DAO's Web3 World Tour

HTX DAO's vision is not limited to the blockchain but also resonates in the physical world.

In 2025, HTX DAO appeared across the world's most influential Web3 stages, bringing decentralization from code to culture. From the Hong Kong Web3 Conference and HTX DAO x TRON Hong Kong Night, to the Blockchain Forum in CIS, to the HTX DAO Dubai Night and Istanbul Blockchain Week, and further to the Bitcoin 2025 and TOKEN2049 Singapore Afterparty, HTX DAO attended nearly every critical Web3 conference this year.

On these global stages, HTX DAO demonstrated its ability to create a self-sustaining loop across governance, assets, and ecosystem collaboration, attracting builders worldwide into an open, user-driven financial system.

This organic, bottom-up model is positioning HTX DAO as a global movement for decentralization. The world is watching as a truly user-driven financial and governance ecosystem takes shape on the blockchain.

Toward a Sustainable Cycle of Autonomy and Growth

Information released by HTX DAO outlines its next phase, a roadmap centered on continuous evolution.

1. Listing Governance as New Normal

HTX DAO will continue optimizing its voting system to establish a consistent listing routine where outcomes directly shape HTX Exchange's listing strategy and resource allocation. This will achieve a dynamic, collaborative model where the "community truly leads the market."

2. Expanded DeFi Integration

With staking and governance already in place, HTX DAO will expand $HTX's utility across DeFi by rolling out on-chain Earn, staking yield aggregators, and other modules that form a visible, user-driven growth cycle.

3. Building Developer Ecosystem

The DAO is preparing HTX Builder Grants and a global hackathon program to support builders, focusing on governance and data tools, liquidity/market-making infrastructure, risk management and trading analysis systems, mobile wallets, AI-driven trading, and DeFi solutions.

Through funding, joint promotion, and ecosystem incubation, HTX DAO aims to enable more builders to directly participate in the co-construction of on-chain infrastructure and governance mechanisms.

4. CeFi and DeFi Integration

Leveraging the HTX exchange as the entry point, the DAO will build seamless interoperability, where accounts become governance identities, assets become credentials, and all economic flows are on-chain verifiable.

HTX DAO aims to merge CeFi's security and liquidity with DeFi's openness and transparency into a unified financial super gateway. It is not just refining an autonomous system, but building a free financial port where users share governance, value, and trust.

In an era where trust is rewritten by algorithms and power shifts through voting rights, HTX DAO demonstrates a profound truth that autonomy is not the breakdown of order but the rebirth of order.

From exchange infrastructure to financial architecture, HTX DAO is moving toward a future where everyone can participate, verify, and benefit.

It is the future that may well represent Web3's final destination.

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) collaboratively built by community members, early contributors, and global advisors. Supported by HTX Exchange and the TRON blockchain ecosystem, HTX DAO is committed to establishing an open governance ecosystem led by users, governed by transparent rules, and driven by efficient collaboration, serving as a key engine in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi).

HTX DAO embodies the principle of “token holders govern”, aiming to inspire global consensus and participation, align community interests with platform value, and explore a new order in the world of crypto finance.

Website: www.htxdao.com