Zero horsepower, maximum chances to win: Allwyn and the McLaren F1 Team launch world’s first Scratch Car

Hundreds of exclusive McLaren F1 Team experiences and prizes to be won by scratching one of the car’s 970 panels

Unveiled in Las Vegas by McLaren F1 Team driver Oscar Piastri, the innovative ‘Scratch Car’ inspires fans to take a chance, with the opportunity to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the world’s first race car designed to be scratched! Allwyn, the lottery-led entertainment company, has teamed up with the McLaren F1 Team to create the one-of-a-kind ‘Scratch Car’ to celebrate this weekend’s Grand Prix and inspire people everywhere to take a chance.

The life-sized model of an F1 car was unveiled by McLaren F1 Team driver Oscar Piastri at the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip. The Scratch Car invites fans to scratch the surface of one of 970 panels to win exclusive McLaren F1 Team experiences and prizes.

The car designer swapped a spanner for a pair of scissors to build the engineering masterpiece. Designed and hand-built with meticulous precision by paper artist and motorsport enthusiast Florian Weber, better known as Paperlegend, the car is made up of 970 individual scratchable panels, each printed in the McLaren F1 Team’s iconic papaya orange. Taking weeks to build, the unique installation will be open for racing fans to visit and scratch at the LINQ promenade in Las Vegas over two days, from its launch on Tuesday 18th November through Wednesday 19th November.

Fans who can’t make it to Las Vegas can join in via an online Scratch Car experience, allowing people to virtually scratch their own digital McLaren F1 car for the chance to win.* The hero prize promises one lucky online winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK - and not only meet a McLaren F1 Team driver, but have their own race suit signed by them.

Pavel Turek, Chief Officer Global Partnerships at Allwyn, said: "Being an Official Partner of the McLaren F1 Team enables us to bring the entertainment and excitement of the sport to even more people. Our Scratch Car is just one of the ways we are helping fans across the world get closer to the F1 action, with the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime McLaren F1 Team prizes and experiences. We believe that taking a chance gives you one, and this world-first installation celebrates that spirit in a fun, creative way.”

Florian Weber (AKA Paperlegend), the artist and designer behind the Scratch Car, said: “F1 drivers have to be incredibly precise but also willing to take chances and that’s what makes the Scratch Car such a perfect embodiment of the feeling of winning. It’s a piece of art that celebrates both precision and the thrill of taking a chance.”

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer at McLaren Racing, said: “At McLaren Racing, we are continually exploring new and unexpected ways of connecting with our fans in a fun and engaging way, and that’s what our Scratch Car activation with Allwyn does. We can’t wait for people to see it come to life, whether that’s on the ground in Las Vegas or online."

Fans can visit the Scratch Car from Tuesday 18th until Wednesday 19th November at the LINQ Promenade, just moments from the racing track, or scratch a digital version online at Allwyn Global’s Instagram page until Tuesday 25th November.

*Free to enter. For full eligibility, please refer to the official Terms & Conditions on the Allwyn website: www.allwyn.com/scratchcar

