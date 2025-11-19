Exalate Ranked Among Main Software 50 Benelux for Third Consecutive Year

ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exalate has been recognized in the Main Software 50 Benelux for the third year in a row, reaffirming its place among the region’s top-performing software companies. Organized by Main Capital Partners and independently evaluated by research firm Dialogic, the 14th edition of the ranking highlights privately held software providers across the Benelux demonstrating measurable growth, product innovation, and international traction.

The recognition comes as more enterprises look for secure, dependable ways to collaborate across teams and organizations. For Exalate, it reflects steady momentum and continued focus on more descriptive integrations — a step beyond traditional syncing that blends automation, human context, and AI assistance.

“The first year you make a list like this, you’re validating that you belong. The second year, you’re proving it wasn’t luck. The third year? You’re accountable—to what you’ve built and to the people who’ve trusted you to keep building it,” said Francis Martens , CEO of Exalate. “That kind of accountability keeps us focused.”

Exalate supports more than 25,000 installations worldwide, serving organizations from fast-growing startups to multinational enterprises. Widely adopted across the Atlassian, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Azure DevOps ecosystems, the solution draws on more than a decade of integration expertise and powers over four million synchronizations. Exalate maintains ISO 27001 certification, holds an estimated 30% market share in its category, and generates more than half of its revenue in the United States, signaling continued global expansion.

“Our growth story is written in every sync, every partner collaboration, and every client who trusts us to connect their ecosystems,” said Hilde Van Brempt , Co-Founder. “Recognition like the Main Software 50 reflects that trust and the value we work to deliver every day.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Exalate plans to roll out a re-engineered integration experience, expand its connector portfolio , and deepen AI-assisted capabilities, with continued focus on making it easier for teams and organizations to build and refine integrations.