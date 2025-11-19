Thinking Tanks Leading The AI Transformation In The Digital Age, Jointly Drawing a New Global Blueprint For Digital Assets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integration, Growth, and Explosion - Global RWA Ecosystem Innovation Forum 2025" hosted by PrimoX, co-hosted by VMOMENT, MetaOrigin, TIENS Group, and Moore Labs, has successfully concluded in Singapore.



The forum, with the theme of "Empowering Entities with Digital Assets and Building a New Ecosystem Paradigm for RWA", focuses on how RWA (Real World Assets) can drive traditional enterprises to complete digital transformation and value transition. It has attracted more than 300 financial institution representatives, industry leaders, and Web3.0 experts from more than 10 countries around the world to participate, becoming a key event in the global digital economy field in 2025.





Integration, Growth, and Explosion - "Global RWA Ecosystem Innovation Forum 2025" on-site

Think tank tone: Leading the global wave of digitization with ideas



As the opening guest of the conference, Diana Peng, President of the Institute of International Economic Strategy, delivered a keynote speech, setting the tone for the forum's ideas and direction. Diana Peng pointed out that the past decade has been a decade of digital reconstruction of the world; The next decade will be defined by intelligence. The integration of artificial intelligence, block-chain, the Internet of Things, and quantum computing is driving human society from information interconnection to value mutual trust. She emphasized that the Institute of International Economic Strategy (CIES) focuses on the world and is committed to building a three-in-one think tank innovation system of "policy technology industry". Through systematic research on core issues such as "digital economy governance," "cross-border digital asset regulation," and "industrial intelligence transformation," the National Academy of Economic Sciences is providing systematic and practical intellectual support for governments and enterprises.





Diana Peng, President of the Institute for International Economic Strategy, delivered a keynote speech

Focusing on RWA: Ecosystem Infrastructure and Business Innovation Driven Together



The forum focuses on two main directions: "Ecosystem infrastructure" and "commercial innovation". The attendees fully agreed that with the passage of the Genius Act in the United States and the implementation of the stable asset supervision plan in Hong Kong, China, the global RWA ecosystem is entering the fast lane of institutionalization and scale development.



In the forum, the PrimoX team proposed a new business model of "consumption is equity, equity is asset", which transforms points, membership benefits, and brand consumption rights into tradable digital assets to build a value community of co creation and win-win between users and brands. Tiens Group CEO, Eric Zhang shared the RWA innovation practice of "Big Health x AI x Culture", elaborating on how Tiens leverages health data, food and medicine resources, and a global membership network to promote the revitalization of physical assets on the chain and achieve digital transformation of traditional industries.



VMOMENT CEO, Leo Wang proposed from a macro perspective that human society is entering the "5.0 Intelligent Era", AI. The integration of block-chain and the Internet of Things will promote the deep symbiosis between industries and digital assets. In the next five years, both the big health and digital asset markets are expected to exceed a scale of $30 trillion. VMOMENT will build a Web3.0 healthy economy centered on a points system and member co construction mechanism through an AI driven global health social e-commerce ecosystem, helping traditional enterprises achieve the transition from Web2.0 to Web3.0.



Round table Forum: Global Collaboration Leads Industrial Transition to a New Ecology



At the round table forum, guests from the Institute of International Economic Strategy, Tiens Group, VMOMENT, Solana, Fireblocks, and Degate conducted in-depth discussions on "Empowering the Real Economy with Digital Assets and Building a New Ecosystem Paradigm for RWA". The guests unanimously agreed that the rapid development of RWA requires a "dual wheel drive of compliance and innovation": on the one hand, the infrastructure layer needs to improve security and reduce compliance costs; On the other hand, the application layer needs to focus on commercial innovation of physical assets on the chain, combining traditional finance and DeFi mechanisms to achieve on chain asset appreciation. Only when security, compliance, and innovation go hand in hand can RWA move from a concept to a trillion dollar market, "said Jude Zhu, Director of Fireblocks Greater China.





Roundtable Forum on "Empowering the Real Economy with Digital Assets and Building a New Ecosystem Paradigm for RWA"

Global Collaboration: RWA Ecosystem Strategic Cooperation Accelerates Implementation



This cooperation marks a new stage in the RWA ecosystem from conceptual exploration to systematic implementation, and has become one of the most representative achievements of this forum. Four parties will engage in deep cooperation in areas such as digital asset certification, cross chain interoperability, scenario based applications, and security governance to promote innovative practices of RWA empowering the real economy.



PrimoX will provide high-performance RWA infrastructure support to partners with its technological foundation and Ecosystem governance capabilities as its core; Tiens Group will leverage its global health industry network to promote the implementation of RWA in the fields of health economy and consumer rights; VMOMENT will connect users with enterprise value through an AI driven healthy social platform; Fireblocks provide compliant custody and asset security protection.



The achievement of this strategic agreement not only provides a new path for RWA's global collaborative development, but also marks a new era of more open and win-win industrial digital cooperation.



Looking ahead to the future: Starting from Singapore, heading towards the new digital intelligence route



With the rapid maturity of the RWA ecosystem, digital assets are becoming a new bridge connecting capital markets and physical industries. Traditional enterprises will achieve a leap from "product going global" to "Ecosystem going global" through asset digitization; The synergy between think tanks, technology, and capital will also inject new certainty and resilience into the global economy.



As summarized by the consensus of the conference, "Web3.0 is not an iteration of technology, but a reconstruction of the economic system; RWA is not a conceptual innovation, but a value awakening. ”Starting from Singapore, the wave of global RWA Ecosystem innovation is leading the world economy towards a new era of intelligence, openness, and win-win.



