OG Global Import Announces Strategic Partnership with Orta to Expand Clean and Natural Indie Brands in Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG Global Import is pleased to announce a new partnership with Orta, Tel Aviv’s innovative lifestyle pharmacy, marking a significant step in expanding access to clean, natural, and high-quality indie wellness and beauty brands across Israel. This collaboration reflects OG Global Import’s continued commitment to elevating the retail landscape and supporting the rapid growth of modern wellness consumers.





Orta has quickly become a standout destination for next-generation pharmacy retail, offering personal service, a refined shopping experience, and a vibrant community of wellness-focused customers. Through this partnership, OG Global Import will introduce a curated lineup of international indie brands that align with Orta’s emphasis on transparency, quality, and contemporary wellness standards.

Under the leadership of Co-CEO Ofri Shaysh, OG Global Import has built a strong reputation for responsible market expansion and successful brand integration. This partnership strengthens the company’s position as a trusted operator and highlights its focus on bringing global innovation into fast-growing local categories.

This announcement is part of OG Global Import’s broader initiative to enhance its digital presence, increase positive visibility, and provide the public and industry partners with a clear understanding of the company’s values, professionalism, and ongoing contribution to the beauty and wellness sectors.





Attachments