Aurora Hydrogen Wins Coveted Alberta Astech Award

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIC Rose Rock, an early-stage VC fund focused on clean energy technologies, today announced Aurora Hydrogen’s receipt of the prestigious Alberta Science and Technology (ASTech) Award in the Hydrogen and Alternative Energies category. The award celebrates the emerging company’s attainment of Technology Readiness Level (TRL)7 and its progress toward commercial-scale hydrogen production with commercial unit deployments for use in industrial, chemicals, logistics, and transportation sectors.

Hydrogen produced using Aurora Hydrogen’s patented technology has the potential to reduce global CO 2 emissions significantly while using far less electricity than alternative production methods and eliminates the need for CO 2 sequestration. The process also eliminates the need for water feedstock, preserving another critical resource.

To date, the company has raised $11 million from multiple investors including EIC Rose Rock, Energy Innovation Capital (EIC), Williams, Chevron Technology Ventures and Shell Ventures as well as from Canadian grant programs such as Natural Resources Canada, NGIF Accelerator, Alberta Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. Those funds enabled Aurora Hydrogen to reach recent critical milestones including generating a 95% increase in operating hours, achieving over 99% microwave absorption within the reactor, and launching a commercial testing program for its solid carbon co-product to advance cleaner industrial processes. The company continues to optimize its demonstration plant to realize continuous hydrogen production at commercial scale and aims to deploy commercial units into commercial operations across key industries in 2027.

“Aurora Hydrogen’s technology is well positioned to meet the evolving industrial and maritime applications for hydrogen fuel in a cost-effective and sustainable way, helping organizations around the world achieve their operational, financial, and sustainability objectives,” said David Clouse, Managing Director of the EIC Rose Rock fund. “Beyond producing low-cost hydrogen at scale, Aurora Hydrogen’s process also generates a sand-like solid carbon co-product that will be commercialized to support more sustainable steelmaking, earthworks, industrial and high-value applications.”

“Our low-cost, distributed, and clean approach to on-site hydrogen production supports industrial decarbonization efforts and offers important advantages for chemical producers as well as maritime and logistics operators,” said Bryce Campbell, Aurora Hydrogen’s CEO. “Our method can reduce the cost per kilogram of hydrogen which is significant as many companies currently pay between $10 to $30 per kilogram in certain regions. Additionally, our ability to produce a valuable carbon co-product supports emerging carbon markets seeking sustainable feedstocks.”

About Aurora Hydrogen

Aurora Hydrogen is developing a clean hydrogen production technology that uses highly efficient microwave energy, producing zero CO₂ emissions and eliminating the need for water. The modular, scalable units can be deployed virtually anywhere—from small fueling stations to large industrial facilities. At full global adoption, Aurora Hydrogen’s technology has the potential to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by more than 900 million tonnes per year. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Edmonton, Canada. For more information, please visit: www.aurorahydrogen.com.

