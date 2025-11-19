BingEx Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Revenues were RMB1,005.4 million (US$141.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,154.8 million in the same period of 2024.

were RMB1,005.4 million (US$141.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,154.8 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit was RMB111.8 million (US$15.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 11.1%, compared with 11.3% in the same period of 2024.

was RMB111.8 million (US$15.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 11.1%, compared with 11.3% in the same period of 2024. Income from operations was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB46.2 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB46.2 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations 1 was RMB23.7 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB46.2 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB23.7 million (US$3.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB46.2 million in the same period of 2024. Net income was RMB43.7 million (US$6.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a net income of RMB23.8 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB43.7 million (US$6.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a net income of RMB23.8 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net income 1 was RMB62.6 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB57.6 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB62.6 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB57.6 million in the same period of 2024. Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB43.7 million (US$6.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a net loss of RMB13.4 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB43.7 million (US$6.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a net loss of RMB13.4 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1 was RMB62.6 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB20.4 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB62.6 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB20.4 million in the same period of 2024. The number of orders fulfilled was 63.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Mr. Adam Xue, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of FlashEx, commented, “FlashEx remained focused on strengthening our competitiveness amid volatile market conditions during the third quarter, reinforcing our distinctive position as an on-demand dedicated courier service provider. While seamlessly executing our signature high-efficiency and high-value delivery scenarios, we also expanded into new categories and extended our service touchpoints to meet evolving user and societal needs. Alongside meticulous operations, these efforts have enhanced our brand reputation and user engagement, steadily improving customer loyalty. Looking ahead, FlashEx will remain committed to driving steady growth in our core business while upholding our social responsibilities, delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer of FlashEx, said, “In the third quarter, we continued to refine our operations while steadily expanding both the reach and scope of our business. At the same time, we remained committed to delivering value to our shareholders. Our shareholders’ equity grew from RMB747.1 million at the end of last year to RMB839.3 million as of the end of September 2025. Furthermore, we continued to return value via share buyback, repurchasing approximately 1.6 million ADSs for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$5.4 million as of November 18, 2025.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB1,005.4 million (US$141.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,154.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in order volume amid intensified market competition.

Cost of revenues was RMB893.6 million (US$125.5 million), compared with RMB1,024.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was in line with the decline in revenues.

Gross profit was RMB111.8 million (US$15.7 million), compared with RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 11.1%, compared with 11.3% in the same period of 2024.

Total operating expenses were RMB97.7 million (US$13.7 million), representing an increase of 16.1% from RMB84.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB42.9 million (US$6.0 million), remaining relatively stable compared with RMB43.9 million in the same period of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were RMB37.0 million (US$5.2 million), representing a 105.2% increase from RMB18.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees, taxes and surcharges, and share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB17.7 million (US$2.5 million), representing a 20.1% decrease compared with RMB22.2 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in staff costs.

Income from operations was RMB14.1 million (US$2.0 million), compared with RMB46.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations1 was RMB23.7 million (US$3.3 million), compared with RMB46.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Changes in fair value of long-term investments were RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million), representing a 72.5% decrease compared with RMB33.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the reduction in losses from the fair value measurement of long-term investments.

Other income was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB5.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.

Net income was RMB43.7 million (US$6.1 million), compared with RMB23.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income1 was RMB62.6 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB57.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB43.7 million (US$6.1 million), compared with a net loss of RMB13.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders1 was RMB62.6 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB20.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic net earnings per ordinary share was RMB0.21 (US$0.03).

Diluted net earnings per ordinary share was RMB0.21 (US$0.03).

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB877.9 million (US$123.3 million).

1 Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”



Update on Share Repurchase

Under the Company’s March 2025 share repurchase program, effective through April 2026 with a maximum amount of up to US$30 million, as of November 18, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 1.6 million ADSs in the open market with cash for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$5.4 million.

About BingEx Limited

BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ishansong.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin, as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating results and make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to non-GAAP net income divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders represents net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses.

By excluding the impact of changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain earnings or losses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility into key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2025.



BINGEX LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) December 31, September 30, 2024 2025 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 592,358 628,631 88,303 Restricted cash 46,735 1,928 271 Short-term investments 153,910 247,306 34,739 Accounts receivable 16,893 26,276 3,691 Prepayments and other current assets 48,553 46,726 6,564 Total current assets 858,449 950,867 133,568 Non-current assets Long-term investments 324,110 288,085 40,467 Property and equipment, net 3,687 2,369 333 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,577 27,463 3,858 Other non-current assets 4,600 3,105 436 Total non-current assets 376,974 321,022 45,094 Total assets 1,235,423 1,271,889 178,662 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 223,391 208,770 29,326 Deferred revenue 56,768 65,485 9,199 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,091 9,749 1,369 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 165,714 133,405 18,740 Total current liabilities 458,964 417,409 58,634 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 29,395 15,194 2,134 Total non-current liabilities 29,395 15,194 2,134 Total liabilities 488,359 432,603 60,768 Shareholders’ equity 747,064 839,286 117,894 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,235,423 1,271,889 178,662





BINGEX LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Revenues 1,154,788 1,005,442 141,234 3,439,284 2,990,762 420,110 Cost of revenues (1,024,457 ) (893,636 ) (125,528 ) (3,051,636 ) (2,629,590 ) (369,376 ) Gross Profit 130,331 111,806 15,706 387,648 361,172 50,734 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (43,931 ) (42,918 ) (6,029 ) (133,669 ) (140,446 ) (19,728 ) General and administrative expenses (18,058 ) (37,049 ) (5,204 ) (63,563 ) (110,898 ) (15,578 ) Research and development expenses (22,171 ) (17,713 ) (2,488 ) (63,477 ) (66,429 ) (9,331 ) Total operating expenses (84,160 ) (97,680 ) (13,721 ) (260,709 ) (317,773 ) (44,637 ) Income from operations 46,171 14,126 1,985 126,939 43,399 6,097 Interest income 4,636 3,310 465 16,535 10,780 1,514 Changes in fair value of long-term investments (33,805 ) (9,290 ) (1,305 ) (33,686 ) (32,009 ) (4,496 ) Investment income 1,004 33,154 4,657 3,441 51,250 7,199 Other income 5,823 2,484 349 34,351 13,625 1,914 Income before income taxes 23,829 43,784 6,151 147,580 87,045 12,228 Income tax expense - (40 ) (6 ) (68 ) (75 ) (11 ) Net income 23,829 43,744 6,145 147,512 86,970 12,217 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value (37,253 ) - - (110,827 ) - - Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,424 ) 43,744 6,145 36,685 86,970 12,217 Net earnings per ordinary share – Basic (0.19 ) 0.21 0.03 0.19 0.42 0.06 – Diluted (0.19 ) 0.21 0.03 0.19 0.42 0.06 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing net earnings per ordinary share – Basic 72,000,000 206,831,247 206,831,247 72,000,000 207,908,108 207,908,108 – Diluted 72,000,000 208,081,061 208,081,061 72,000,000 209,341,434 209,341,434





BINGEX LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024

2025

2025 2024

2025

2025 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Income from operations 46,171 14,126 1,985 126,939 43,399 6,097 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 9,557 1,342 - 38,835 5,455 Non-GAAP income from operations 46,171 23,683 3,327 126,939 82,234 11,552 Operating margin 4.0% 1.4% 3.7% 1.5% Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues - 1.0% - 1.3% Non-GAAP operating margin 4.0% 2.4% 3.7% 2.8% Net income 23,829 43,744 6,145 147,512 86,970 12,217 Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments 33,805 9,290 1,305 33,686 32,009 4,496 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 9,557 1,342 - 38,835 5,455 Non-GAAP net income 57,634 62,591 8,792 181,198 157,814 22,168 Net income margin 2.1% 4.4% 4.3% 2.9% Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments as a percentage of revenues 2.9% 0.9% 1.0% 1.1% Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues - 0.9% - 1.3% Non-GAAP net income margin 5.0% 6.2% 5.3% 5.3% Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,424 ) 43,744 6,145 36,685 86,970 12,217 Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments 33,805 9,290 1,305 33,686 32,009 4,496 Add: Share-based compensation expenses - 9,557 1,342 - 38,835 5,455 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 20,381 62,591 8,792 70,371 157,814 22,168



