UK 2 Day Accounts Payable & Receivable Training Course | Gain Deep Expertise in Purchase Ledger and Customer Account Management

By mastering these processes, you can enhance accuracy and cut costs associated with the operations of the Accounts Payable and Receivable departments. Enrol today and equip yourself with the skills to streamline your organisation's financial operations."

In today's business landscape, an efficient Accounts Payable and Receivable system is crucial. Our course, tailored for the UK market, empowers you with a deep understanding of the processes behind purchase ledger and accounts receivable management.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal and recommended for Accounts Payable/Receivable team leaders who have a minimum one-year experience or who are new to Purchase/Receivable Ledger Supervisor roles or new Accounts Assistants.

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements. As long as you want to get more experience in the field of accounts payable and receivable, this is the right place for you.

Accounts Payable/Receivable Team

Key Topics Covered:

Accounts Payable (Day 1)

Understanding the importance of your role

Capital and revenue expenditure

Setting up new supplier accounts

Introduction to VAT in relation to the Accounts Payable role

Key considerations when processing invoices and credit notes

Spotting errors and mistakes promptly and avoiding duplicate payments

Maximising supplier discounts

Performing supplier statement reconciliations

Reviewing the Aged Creditors Listing

Internal checks and controls; error and fraud prevention and detection

Understanding the role of auditors and what you can do to prepare for their visit

Paperless AP technology

Accounts Receivable (Day 2)

The accounts receivable cycle

The accounts receivable best practices

Learn how to restrict fraudulent practices in your accounts receivable department

How to increase your turnover.

The importance of cash flow

Techniques to get money into your business quicker

Cash vs credit customers

The working capital cycle

How to calculate a bad debt provision

