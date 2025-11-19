$2.62 Bn Sorbitol Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Growing Demand in Food & Beverage Industry, Rising Technological Advancements in Production

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorbitol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sorbitol Market was valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.52%

The Global Sorbitol Market is witnessing consistent growth, fueled by the rising demand for sugar-free, low-calorie, and health-focused products across diverse industries. Sorbitol, a glucose-derived sugar alcohol, is increasingly utilized for its multifunctional properties as a sweetener, humectant, and stabilizer across key sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial formulations.







Market momentum is being reinforced by shifting consumer preferences toward healthier lifestyles, Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for over 70% of all global deaths, with a significant share classified as premature occurring before the age of 70, growing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, and increased adoption of clean-label ingredients.



In response, manufacturers are innovating product formulations and expanding their production capabilities to meet evolving market requirements. As the competitive landscape intensifies, industry players are strategically investing in capacity scaling, targeted product development, and geographic market penetration to strengthen their global footprint. Supported by favorable regulatory frameworks and rising demand from emerging economies, the global sorbitol market is well-positioned for long-term, sustainable growth.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Sorbitol in Food & Beverage Industry



The growing demand for sorbitol in the food and beverage industry is a major catalyst propelling the expansion of the Global Sorbitol Market. As consumer preferences shift toward healthier, low-sugar alternatives, food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly adopting sorbitol as a versatile and functional ingredient. This trend is being reinforced by heightened health awareness, regulatory pressure to reduce sugar content, and the rapid development of sugar-free product categories. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, with greater emphasis on managing caloric intake, blood sugar levels, and weight control.



This is particularly evident in the rising demand for sugar-free confectionery, beverages, chewing gum, baked goods, and dairy products, where sorbitol serves as an ideal sugar substitute. Its ability to deliver sweetness with fewer calories while maintaining taste and texture makes it a preferred choice for food product reformulation. The global rise in diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases has significantly influenced food choices. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain a critical global health challenge and are the leading cause of mortality worldwide.



In 2019, CVDs accounted for approximately 17.9 million deaths representing nearly 32% of all global fatalities. Notably, over 85% of these deaths were attributed to heart attacks and strokes, underscoring the severe impact of CVDs on public health systems and workforce productivity. As a low-glycemic index sweetener, sorbitol helps manufacturers create products tailored for diabetic and health-conscious consumers. This has led to its widespread use in the formulation of diabetic-friendly snacks, sugar-free drinks, and dietetic food products, contributing to sustained demand growth.



Beyond its role as a sweetener, sorbitol offers multiple functional benefits in food manufacturing. It acts as a humectant, stabilizer, and texturizer, helping retain moisture, extend shelf life, and improve mouthfeel in processed foods. Its chemical stability under heat and varying pH conditions further enhances its appeal in a wide range of food and beverage applications, making it especially suitable for industrial-scale production. Consumers are increasingly seeking clean-label products with transparent and natural ingredient lists. Sorbitol, which can be derived from natural glucose sources such as corn or wheat, aligns with this demand. Its natural origin and status as a recognized safe additive by global regulatory authorities (such as the FDA and EFSA) support its inclusion in health-forward product lines, particularly in premium and organic categories.



Key Market Challenges

Substitutional Threat from Other Sweeteners and Shortages of Commodities



Cost-effectiveness poses a significant challenge in the sorbitol market. Many food and beverage manufacturers are transitioning towards cost-effective alternative sweeteners like erythritol, xylitol, lactitol, and mannitol for baking and food processing. These alternatives offer the same functionality as sorbitol, prompting hotels, restaurants, and cafes (horeca) chains to purchase artificial sweeteners to achieve profitability while maintaining productivity. Furthermore, global price fluctuations and the Russia-Ukraine war have disrupted commodity imports and supply chains, resulting in a shortage crisis. Additionally, increased crude oil prices have impacted transportation and procurement costs, directly affecting sorbitol manufacturing.



Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Production



Continuous research and development efforts are dedicated to enhancing sorbitol production processes. Utilizing advanced technologies enables manufacturers to optimize their production lines, resulting in improved efficiency and productivity. For example, the implementation of automated systems and control technologies enables better monitoring and regulation of the production process, ensuring consistent quality and higher yields. Technological advancements have significantly improved the quality and purity of sorbitol production. State-of-the-art equipment and innovative processes help minimize impurities and ensure the production of high-quality sorbitol.



The use of advanced filtration techniques, precise temperature control, and purification methods contribute to the production of sorbitol with superior characteristics, meeting the stringent quality requirements of various industries. Advancements in production technologies also facilitate the scaling up of sorbitol production capacities. With the increasing demand for sorbitol across various applications, manufacturers are investing in advanced equipment and facilities to expand their production capabilities. This scalability enables them to meet the growing market demand while maintaining product quality and consistency.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

American International Foods, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd.

DuPont Inc.

SPI Pharma, Inc.

Sorbitol Market, By Product Type:

Liquid

Crystal

Sorbitol Market, By Application:

Oral Care

Vitamin C

Diabetic & Diabetic Food & Beverage

Surfactant

Others

Sorbitol Market, By End User:

Personal Care

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Sorbitol Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/148n04

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment