$13.38 Bn Chemotherapy Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chemotherapy Market was valued at USD 8.26 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.38 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.51%

Cancer, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), is the second leading cause of mortality worldwide, resulting in an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Given the rising cancer rates, there will be an increased demand for chemotherapy medications. Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment approach that utilizes potent chemicals to target and eliminate rapidly dividing cells within the body.







It has proven efficacy in reducing cancer cell count, impeding cancer progression, and shrinking tumors. For instance, according to WHO 2025, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reported a rising global cancer burden, with underserved populations most affected. A survey across 115 countries revealed that most do not adequately fund priority cancer and palliative care within universal health coverage. The findings underscore the urgent need to address cancer care inequities worldwide through stronger health system investments.



Chemotherapy, often administered alone or in combination, is a versatile treatment modality for a wide range of cancers. It serves as a primary or sole treatment, eliminating hidden cancer cells and preparing patients for other interventions such as radiation or surgery. It can be employed to alleviate cancer-related signs and symptoms by selectively targeting cancer cells.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Incidences of Cancers



The increasing prevalence of cancer is projected to drive the growth rate of the chemotherapy drug market. According to NIH 2025, incidence rates of certain cancers have risen among individuals under age 50. However, despite this increase, overall cancer-related deaths in younger populations have not shown a corresponding rise. This suggests improvements in early detection, treatment options, and awareness, highlighting the importance of continued research and personalized care for younger cancer patients.

Chemotherapy, often used in conjunction with other cancer treatments, remains the predominant approach to cancer treatment. Neo-adjuvant chemotherapy refers to chemotherapy administered prior to surgery and radiation therapy to reduce tumor size, while adjuvant chemotherapy is administered after surgery or radiation therapy to further shrink the tumor.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Treatment



The high cost associated with chemotherapy drugs poses a significant obstacle to the growth of the market. High chemotherapy costs can create financial barriers for patients, leading to delayed or deferred treatment, non-adherence to prescribed regimens, and reduced treatment effectiveness. Patients with limited financial resources may face disparities in accessing chemotherapy treatments, exacerbating existing healthcare inequalities.



High costs can influence patients' treatment decisions, potentially leading to suboptimal choices based on financial considerations rather than medical necessity. The financial strain of chemotherapy can lead to reduced treatment access, particularly for uninsured or underinsured patients. The shortage of skilled professionals and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies present challenges to the chemotherapy drug market. The side effects of these drugs, including heart problems, decreased red blood cell count, fatigue, weight loss, hair loss, diarrhea, reduced lung, kidney, and liver function, decreased bone density, and limited awareness among the public, act as restraints and further hinder the market.



Key Market Trends

Development of Innovative Technology



Chemotherapy has played a pivotal role in extending the lifespan of cancer patients, surpassing their expected survival by several years. The latest breakthrough in the field of chemotherapy involves the administration of specially designed nanoparticles containing cancer-fighting medications, which selectively target affected areas while sparing healthy cells. This innovative approach has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in eradicating malignant cells while preserving surrounding healthy tissue.



By utilizing photon lasers, medical professionals are able to precisely monitor the release, duration, and distribution of these medication-loaded nanoparticles within the patient's body. Excitingly, the University of California, Los Angeles, is currently conducting a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of this approach, which has shown promising outcomes in the treatment of early-stage cancer patients. With its imminent entry into the chemotherapeutic market, this groundbreaking technique holds great potential for transforming cancer treatment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Chemotherapy Market, By Type:

Alkylating Agents

Anti-metabolites

Anti-Tumor Antibiotics

Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Chemotherapy Market, By Indication:

Oncology/Cancer

Bone Marrow Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Others

Chemotherapy Market, By Dosage Form:

Capsule

Tablets

Injections

Others

Chemotherapy Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Chemotherapy Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Chemotherapy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w9sop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment