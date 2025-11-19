Remittix To Announce PayFi App Launch Date In December - 60+ Countries and 120+ FIAT Currencies Supported



KOŠICE, Slovakia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of steps in its plan to modernize international payments and multi-currency finance, Remittix (RTX) has stated that it will declare the official launch date of its PayFi mobile application this December. Its PayFi will launch with smooth support for over 60 countries and 120 fiat currencies, providing customers with a single channel for quick and easy cross-border money transfers.

Built for a global audience, Remittix blends intuitive design with a flexible settlement layer capable of handling multi-market financial interactions. The platform will serve international workers, remote professionals, travelers, and small- to medium-sized businesses that depend on fast, reliable multi-currency access.

Strengthening the Remittix Vision Through the RTX Network

The PayFi App rollout moves in sync with the surging RTX ecosystem, strengthening the digital-finance backbone that drives Remittix. Over the past year, the company has strengthened its settlement performance, broadened liquidity distribution, expanded compliance modules, and increased its global coverage.

These combined developments form the structural foundation that enables PayFi to operate at large scale while maintaining reliability across multiple regions.

A significant contributor to this momentum is the token presale of RTX, which continues to attract strong international participation. The presale has so far sold over 685 million tokens, demonstrating consistent demand across several structured phases.

This activity has generated over $28.1 million in funds raised, enabling Remittix to accelerate infrastructure development, deepen liquidity reserves, and expand regulatory integrations across new markets. The token currently sells at $0.1166, reflecting the project’s growing traction and the expanding confidence surrounding the Remittix ecosystem.

These presale milestones have strengthened Remittix’s capacity to support instant liquidity pathways, broader multi-rail connectivity, and secure financial flows capabilities that directly enhance PayFi’s operational foundation.

Key Features of the Remittix Ecosystem

Global Payment Infrastructure: Digital settlement routes, mobile money systems, and bank transfers are all connected by several rails.

Deep Liquidity Support: Faster and more reliable cross-border settlement is made possible by larger liquidity pools.

Regulatory-Ready Architecture: Compliance modules that are regionally adaptable and made to operate sustainably in a variety of jurisdictions.







PayFi Launch Overview and User Experience Expectations

The official December announcement will detail launch phases, onboarding timelines, and early-access provisions for select regions. Designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, the PayFi App will provide a clear interface supported by a robust financial engine beneath the surface.

At launch, users can expect:

Real-time access to exchange rates for all fiat currencies that are supported.

RTX backend optimization enables low-friction, quick international transfers.

A seamless, secure verification flow for the global market.

Transparent tracking of the whole transaction, from its beginning up to delivery.

A single wallet that allows you to easily store, convert, and manage several currencies in one location. Remittix is in a position to provide a reliable, scalable, and globally inclusive financial toolset that responds to the changing needs of global users by integrating these capabilities with the growing RTX ecosystem.

About Remittix

Remittix is a financial technology project building modern global payment infrastructure. Through the RTX ecosystem, PayFi application, and cross-border finance solutions, RTX is committed to making international transactions faster, more transparent, and more accessible for individuals and businesses worldwide.

Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

