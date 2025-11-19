United Kingdom Tire Industry Report 2025: Market Transformed by Rising Demand for Sustainable Tires and Rapid Digitalization in Online Retail and Fleet Analytics - Opportunities & Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Tire Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Tire Market was valued at USD 3.37 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.64%

The United Kingdom tire market is experiencing a period of steady evolution, driven by increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced tires and a strong aftermarket replacement demand. The expanding vehicle fleet across both passenger and commercial categories continues to fuel the need for routine tire replacement, thereby supporting market growth.

There is a notable shift towards premium and ultra-high-performance tires, especially among owners of SUVs and luxury vehicles, who prioritize enhanced safety, fuel efficiency, and ride comfort. As safety regulations become stricter and awareness of proper tire maintenance rises, the frequency of tire inspection and replacement is expected to grow. The replacement tire segment, in particular, dominates market dynamics, supported by high urban vehicle usage and evolving road safety policies.







One of the key trends shaping the UK tire landscape is the surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly tires. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to introduce tires with low rolling resistance, recyclable materials, and improved durability. This transformation is not only aligned with environmental consciousness but also with stricter regulatory frameworks encouraging greener mobility solutions. Digitalization is another major force, leading to growth in online tire retail platforms that offer home delivery, mobile fitting services, and real-time inventory checks. The integration of data analytics and predictive maintenance tools by fleet operators is creating new opportunities for tire manufacturers to tailor solutions based on usage patterns and performance data.



Despite these promising factors, the market is challenged by price volatility of raw materials such as synthetic rubber and steel. These fluctuations directly impact production costs, making it difficult for manufacturers to maintain stable pricing strategies. Furthermore, the proliferation of counterfeit tires in the aftermarket poses safety concerns and undermines the credibility of genuine brands. Logistics and distribution constraints, particularly in remote or rural areas, continue to affect tire availability and service quality. Intense competition from established brands and low-cost imports also puts pressure on local players to innovate and differentiate while keeping prices competitive. Manufacturers must balance innovation, environmental standards, and cost efficiency to navigate these challenges and unlock long-term growth.



Market Drivers

Expansion of the Used Car Market



The growing circulation of used vehicles directly fuels the demand for tire replacements, forming a critical support pillar for tire market expansion. Each time a used vehicle is sold, especially through certified dealerships or online resale platforms, buyers and sellers often prioritize tire condition either for regulatory compliance or to enhance resale value. Buyers are typically inclined to install new tires for safety or aesthetic reasons, creating a recurring aftermarket demand. The broader variety of vehicle makes and models in the used car ecosystem also demands a more extensive assortment of tire types and sizes, prompting tire distributors and retailers to diversify inventories.



Retailers are increasingly aligning promotions with used car sales data, optimizing stock turnover. As fleet operators adopt used vehicles for cost management, their maintenance policies also stimulate tire consumption. This multi-dimensional interaction between used vehicle turnover and tire replacement accelerates tire sales, particularly in mid-range and affordable categories, positioning the used car market as a fundamental driver of tire industry growth. For instance, UK used car sales have shown consistent growth from 2020 to 2024.



After a sharp decline in 2020 due to the pandemic, sales rebounded in 2021, peaking at over 7.5 million units in 2021. The market showed slight declines in 2022, followed by steady recovery in 2023 and 2024, with strong monthly sales. The market rebounded in 2023, with 7,242,692 used car transactions. Looking at 2024, the used car market continues to show resilience, with the first four months reaching over 650,000 units each month. The total transactions for the year are projected to exceed 7.5 million.



Key Market Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices



Fluctuating costs of natural and synthetic rubber, carbon black, and steel significantly impact tire manufacturing expenses. These raw materials represent a major share of production input, and sudden price shifts disrupt cost planning and profit margins. Manufacturers face a dilemma: absorb the cost increases or pass them on to consumers. Passing costs down the chain may reduce competitiveness, especially in a price-sensitive segment.



On the other hand, failing to do so can hurt profitability. Long-term contracts with suppliers offer limited insulation against global commodity volatility. External factors such as trade policies, currency fluctuations, and climate-related disruptions in rubber plantations exacerbate these challenges. Price instability also affects budgeting for research, innovation, and capacity expansion. Manufacturers with weaker financial resilience or inefficient supply chains often struggle to maintain consistent quality and availability, resulting in uneven market performance.



Key Market Trends

Rise of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Tires



Environmental consciousness is driving innovation in sustainable tire manufacturing. Companies are exploring bio-based rubber compounds, recycled materials, and carbon-neutral production processes. The focus is on reducing carbon footprints without compromising performance. Green tires with low rolling resistance help reduce fuel consumption and emissions, appealing to both individuals and fleet operators with environmental goals.

This trend is reinforced by stricter emission standards and consumer preferences for sustainable products. Manufacturers highlight eco-label certifications and sustainability credentials to differentiate products. These innovations also open doors to government incentives and corporate partnerships, creating new market segments and reinforcing brand loyalty.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

Michelin Group

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Yokohama Rubber Company Limited

Kumho Tire Co. Inc

BFGoodrich Tyres

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

United Kingdom Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Two-Wheelers

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV)

United Kingdom Tire Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

United Kingdom Tire Market, By Tire Construction Type:

Radial

Bias

United Kingdom Tire Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duzq5o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment