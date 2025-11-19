Saudi Arabia Devops Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $6.63 Billion by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 24.10%, Driven by Rapid Cloud & Data Infrastructure Expansion, & Demand for Streamlined Processes

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Devops Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Devops Market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 24.10%

Saudi Arabia is actively advancing its digital transformation across diverse sectors, encompassing government, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Aligned with its ambitious strategic plan, Vision 2030, the nation is placing a robust emphasis on technological advancement and innovation. This drive towards digitization is propelling organizations to adopt contemporary software development practices that enable swifter, more dependable delivery of applications and services, coupled with enhanced quality.







Key Market Drivers

Rapid Cloud & Data Infrastructure Expansion



Saudi Arabia is undergoing a massive transformation in its digital infrastructure, directly driving the adoption of DevOps. The country is investing heavily in hyperscale data centers and cloud ecosystems, requiring advanced automation and continuous deployment practices. For instance, new hyperscale facilities are being developed with initial capacities of 100 MW, with long-term targets exceeding 6.6 GW. Leading players are importing over 18,000 high-performance chips to power AI workloads, reflecting the scale of computational demand. At the same time, more than 600 regional headquarters have been established, significantly boosting enterprise demand for cloud services.



With multiple new data centers announced across at least two major cities in the Kingdom, IT teams are under pressure to ensure scalability and resilience. DevOps plays a critical role by enabling Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), automated provisioning, and reliable CI/CD pipelines. These practices ensure that large-scale workloads can be deployed consistently across multiple regions, reducing downtime and manual errors. As infrastructure projects scale into hundreds of megawatts, DevOps becomes essential for monitoring, configuration drift management, and rapid failover strategies. The rise in cloud-native applications, containerized workloads, and distributed systems in the Kingdom underscores the need for DevOps as the foundation of modern IT operations.



Key Market Challenges

Cultural Shift and Skill Deficit:



The adoption of DevOps practices necessitates a cultural realignment within Saudi Arabian organizations. Many businesses in the region have traditionally operated within silos, with development and operations teams functioning in isolation. DevOps champions collaboration, shared responsibility, and interdisciplinary teams. This transition calls for shifts in mindset, operational processes, and communication patterns. Additionally, there might exist a scarcity of proficient DevOps professionals in the local talent pool, underscoring the significance of investing in training and skill enhancement endeavors to bridge the expertise gap and proficiently institute DevOps practices.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Streamlined and Optimized Operational Processes:



Saudi Arabia's commanding stature in the global oil industry has ignited an ambitious transformation aimed at augmenting efficiency, slashing costs, and ensuring sustainable energy practices. This metamorphosis is not confined to reshaping the oil sector; it has cast a significant influence on the broader technological spectrum, including the assimilation of DevOps practices. DevOps, a collaborative doctrine that fuses software development and IT operations, assumes heightened significance in the journey of the oil industry's modernization, offering augmented agility, swifter development cycles, and elevated quality assurance.



The oil industry, traditionally recognized for its conservative operational methodologies, is recognizing the urgency of embracing modern technologies to remain competitive in a swiftly evolving global energy arena. Saudi Arabia's modernization initiatives are driving the infusion of digital technologies, data analytics, and automation into facets spanning oil exploration, production, refining, and distribution. The integration of these technologies demands agile software development that enables seamless coordination across various stages of the oil lifecycle. DevOps practices, with their emphasis on collaboration, automation, and continuous integration and delivery, harmonize seamlessly with these requisites.



DevOps addresses the challenges facing the oil industry in diverse ways. First and foremost, the accelerated pace of technology adoption within the sector necessitates efficient software development and deployment cycles. DevOps empowers abbreviated development cycles and expedited releases, enabling oil corporations to react promptly to fluctuating market dynamics. Secondly, the intricate and interconnected nature of oil operations mandates thorough testing and quality assurance mechanisms. DevOps methodologies accord priority to automated testing, ensuring the stability and reliability of software systems - essentials for the safety and success of oil operations.



Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's endeavors to diversify its economy and mitigate reliance on oil revenue have precipitated significant investments in emergent technologies, encompassing cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), and AI (Artificial Intelligence). DevOps practices play an instrumental role in facilitating the integration of these technologies into oil operations, enabling efficient management and analysis of copious data generated throughout the value chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Google LLC

Microsoft Arabia

ORACLE SYSTEMS LTD (RIYADH)

Saudi Business Machines Ltd. (SBM)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Eastern Light Trading.

Cisco Saudi Arabia Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Red Hat Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Limited.

Saudi Arabia Devops Market, By Offering:

Software

Services

Saudi Arabia Devops Market, By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Saudi Arabia Devops Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Saudi Arabia Devops Market, By Industry:

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Saudi Arabia Devops Market, By Region:

Eastern Region

Northern & Central Region

Western Region

Southern Region

