U.S. Arteriovenous Fistula Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Lucrative Opportunities Stem from Rising ESRD Cases, Driving Demand for AVF Solutions

The U.S. arteriovenous fistula devices market size was estimated at USD 112.0 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 120.0 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence rate of End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and the resulting rise in the number of patients requiring hemodialysis.







The advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of diabetes & hypertension, and widespread awareness initiatives in the country are expected to drive the market growth. According to 2023 estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 14% of adults in the U.S. are affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Furthermore, the American Kidney Fund reports that approximately 815,000 Americans are currently living with kidney failure, with nearly 555,000 of them undergoing dialysis, highlighting the widespread need for effective treatment solutions.



Due to the critical shortage of kidney donors, the increasing dependence on dialysis underscores the essential role of AVF devices in managing ESRD. The escalating rate of kidney disease is also driving the demand for more advanced and innovative AVF solutions. AV fistulas are preferred for long-term vascular access because of their durability, lower infection rates, and reduced complication risk compared to other access types. These factors are propelling the growth of AVF devices in the U.S.



Two other types of vascular access for hemodialysis, arteriovenous graft (AVG) and central venous catheter (CVC), are the primary substitutes for an arteriovenous fistula. The choice of access has significant clinical and economic implications, directly impacting market dynamics. While AVFs are considered the gold standard due to lower infection rates and better longevity, their long maturation time and high primary failure rate make substitutes necessary.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $112 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $120 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.9% Regions Covered United States

U.S. Arteriovenous Fistula Devices Market Variable Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market

Ancillary Market

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

U.S. Arteriovenous Fistula Devices Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Featured

Medtronic

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Fresenius Medical Care

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Polymed

Laminate Medical Technologies Ltd.

Cook Group

Smiths Group plc

U.S. Arteriovenous Fistula Devices Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

AVF Creation Devices

AVF Monitoring Devices

AVF Maintenance Devices

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

