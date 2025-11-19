Stockwik has completed the directed share issue of 900,000 shares at SEK 23,00 per share to ENDI Corp.

On 7 October 2025, Stockwik Förvaltning AB (“Stockwik” or the “Company”) announced that the board of directors, based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 16 May 2025, had resolved on a directed share issue of 900,000 shares (the “Share Issue”) to ENDI Corp. at a subscription price of SEK 23,00 per share, subject to the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) granting clearance of ENDI Corp’s investment in Stockwik (the “FDI Clearance”) pursuant to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lagen (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar). On 11 November 2025, the Company announced that ENDI Corp. had obtained the FDI Clearance. ENDI Corp. has now subscribed and paid for the shares and the Share Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Through the Share Issue, the Company received gross proceeds of SEK 20.7 million (before transaction costs). The Share Issue increased the number of shares and votes in the Company by 900,000 shares and votes, from 6,311,041 shares and votes to 7,211,041 shares and votes. The share capital increased by SEK 450,000.01, from SEK 3,155,520.57 to SEK 3,605,520.58.

”It is with great anticipation that we welcome ENDI Corp. as Stockwik’s new main shareholder supporting the company’s future growth. It is also a show of confidence that other large shareholders in Stockwik seize the opportunity to increase their holdings at a price per share well above current market price.” says Stockwik’s CEO Urban Lindskog.

The information was submitted for publication by the designated contact person below on 19 November 2025 at 11:00 (CET).

