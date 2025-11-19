Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings Announces the Official Launch of the GTBS Digital Ecosystem on December 25







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GTBS Ecosystem officially announces the launch of its native GTBS coin on December 25, introducing a comprehensive digital infrastructure that integrates blockchain, artificial intelligence, entertainment, gaming, media, and decentralized finance into a single unified platform. This launch marks the activation of a full-stack Web3 ecosystem designed for global users and enterprises alike.

The GTBS Ecosystem is a comprehensive blockchain-based digital infrastructure designed to integrate multiple decentralized services under one unified platform. Positioned as a next-generation digital economy, GTBS brings together finance, entertainment, gaming, and cloud services within a seamless decentralized framework powered by the high-performance GTBS Blockchain.

The GTBS Ecosystem comprises the following core components:

GTBS Blockchain: A proprietary Layer-1 blockchain built for high speed, scalability, AI integration, and near-zero transaction costs. The GTBS coin will operate natively on this chain upon its December 25 debut.



GTBS Wallet: A secure, decentralized wallet enabling users to store, send, and manage digital assets without intermediaries. Users are encouraged to set up their wallets ahead of the coin launch.



GatBits Exchange: The ecosystem's official exchange supporting fast, transparent, AI-driven trading. The GTBS coin is expected to be listed or tradable shortly after launch.



GTBS Media / Flicksy: A decentralized streaming platform empowering creators through blockchain-driven ownership and fair rewards, expanding GTBS into entertainment and community engagement.



GTBS Games & Metaverse (Gugly): A gaming and metaverse hub integrating Play-to-Earn, NFTs, and immersive 3D environments, strengthening GTBS's role in the growing blockchain gaming sector.



GTBS Cloud: A decentralized cloud system powered by blockchain and AI, offering storage, hosting, and enterprise-grade Web3 infrastructure.



With the coin launch aligning closely with the completion of these technological pillars, GTBS positions itself as a forward-looking ecosystem ready to support real utility and widespread adoption from day one.

About GTBS

GTBS is a next-generation Web3 ecosystem combining blockchain, AI, decentralized finance, entertainment, gaming, media, and cloud technologies. Built upon its proprietary Layer-1 blockchain, GTBS aims to create an interconnected digital economy that empowers users, developers, creators, and enterprises through decentralized and scalable infrastructure.

Media Contact

GTBS Communications

Website: https://gtbs.live/

Telegram: @GTBSchain

Instagram: @gatbits_gtbschain

X (Twitter): @Gtbschainofficial

