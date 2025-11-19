CNH’s A Sustainable Year release spotlights sustainable practices

Basildon, November 19, 2025

This edition charts our continued progress in sustainably advancing agriculture and construction. Now available online at: publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/

CNH’s A Sustainable Year series returns to spotlight our commitment to a sustainable future. This digital magazine draws inspiration from two key moments for our Company: our Investor Day in May 2025, where we presented the Road to 2030 business strategy, and our most recent Sustainability Report, which highlights our commitment to safer and more responsible operations. Together, they guide the initiatives featured in this edition.

The magazine showcases our progress and positive impact – from accelerating product development to advances in precision farming through to autonomous and robotic solutions. Learn how Case IH’s SenseApply™ technology exemplifies the power of “sense and act” innovation, enabling farmers to apply exactly the right amount of nitrogen, herbicide or fungicide in real time and only when crops need it.

The publication includes news from India where mentoring and training initiatives are preparing the next generation of employees to thrive in our industries and thought leadership pieces from external experts who provide additional perspectives on the topics we explore, such as the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate innovation. We have also included the voices of our customers, who are testing groundbreaking machines powered by lower-emission fuels, such as New Holland’s T6 and T7 Methane Power tractors and Case IH’s Austoft 9000 sugarcane harvester prototype featuring an ethanol engine.

Download the latest edition of the A Sustainable Year series in PDF at: cnh_a_sustainable_year_2024_5_digital_final.f6519098bfb8.pdf

Read the interactive digital magazine at: publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

