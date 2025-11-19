SeQura launches Bitcoin cashback app: Smart shopping meets sound money

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeQura, Europe’s leading payments technology platform, has launched a Smart Shopping app that replaces traditional points and miles with Bitcoin rewards. It features more than 500 premium brands offering up to 10% Bitcoin cashback. Following a successful closed beta with 100,000 users, the platform shows very promising metrics: users already shop three times more frequently through the app than through other channels.





In addition to Bitcoin cashback, the app offers:

A portal with more than 6,000 merchants

An AI-powered shopping assistant (beta)

Flexible payment options

Purchase protection of up to €500, coming soon

Intuitive payment manager









Traditional loyalty programs no longer work

An internal study by seQura shows that these programs have structural issues for both consumers and merchants. Among consumers, 54% of memberships are inactive, 57% do not know how many points they have, 38% do not know their real value, and almost half will never redeem them.

“Most consumers are not interested enough in traditional cashback to change their shopping habits,” explains Adrián Escudé, Chief Revenue Officer at seQura. “Miles and points are hard to value, lose worth over time, and expire. Combined with limited redemption options, the loyalty experience stops making sense for both shoppers and brands.”

Rewards that matter: Pay in euros and save in Bitcoin

SeQura’s new loyalty program gives users the option to accumulate rewards such as discounts on future purchases or in Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, with 15 years of history as a value-appreciating asset.

“Despite its volatility, Bitcoin has doubled in value over the past year and multiplied fivefold in three years, while the euro has lost almost half of its purchasing power since the year 2000,” says Escudé. “Spending in euros and saving cashback in Bitcoin makes shopping smarter and ensures that rewards actually have value. It creates stronger bonds between brands and consumers, because the rewards have real worth,” adds Escudé.





Effortless Bitcoin earn, sent directly to the wallet

SeQura offers an easy way to earn Bitcoin when shopping through the app at more than 500 affiliated brands, with cashback ranging from 2% to 10%, and an average of 5%.

The process is simple:

• Make a purchase through the seQura app at any participating brand.

• After the merchant’s return period ends (usually 30 days), the reward is released.

• The user enters their wallet and requests the transfer.

• The Bitcoin arrives in the personal wallet; it now belongs to the user.

The direct-to-wallet feature is key: unlike other platforms that hold rewards in internal accounts, Bitcoin is sent directly to the user’s wallet. This gives shoppers full control over their rewards.

Smart Shopping technology for shoppers and brands

Beyond rewards, the seQura app offers a complete Smart Shopping ecosystem:

Fast and secure checkout: shopper data is saved to enable safe and convenient one-click payments, reducing friction and increasing conversion for brands.

Flexible payments: available at more than 6,000 merchants. Pay in 3 interest-free installments, finance purchases for up to 18 months or pay upfront with a debit or credit card.

Purchase protection: coming soon, with free coverage for payments and returns of up to €500 for 30 days when shopping at merchants in the seQura network.

Payment control: view and manage all purchases and payments in one place. Delay or advance dates, and adjust payment plans directly in the app.

Shopping assistant: a personalized AI assistant that helps users find products and discover new stores within the seQura ecosystem, with integrated incentives such as cashback, flexible payments, and purchase protection. Currently available by invitation only, with a general release planned for Q1 2026.



Availability

The seQura smart shopping app is now available for download in Spain, featuring more than 500 local and international retail brands. The company plans to expand to other European markets in early 2026, bringing smart shopping and Bitcoin rewards to millions of consumers across Europe.

About SeQura

SeQura is a commerce-tech platform for smart shopping. Our technology helps merchants drive growth and loyalty, while giving consumers flexible, rewarding, and safer ways to pay. We focus on high-consideration purchases across retail, eyewear, education, and travel, where smart payment technology makes the biggest impact. Born in Barcelona and expanding across Europe and Latin America, seQura is the trusted choice for over 6,000 merchants and millions of shoppers.