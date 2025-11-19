Server Center Ltd. Launches EazeeSign for Secure Digital Transactions

Server Center Ltd. introduces EazeeSign to simplify digital transactions with secure e-signature solution.





CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server Center Ltd. is proud to announce the official launch of EazeeSign, an innovative new platform for electronic signatures. Created to simplify the document signing process, EazeeSign allows users worldwide to sign documents in a secure and efficient manner, without having to deal with the hassles of paper transactions.

Managed by Server Center Ltd and powered by Rhysley Pvt. Ltd., EazeeSign is the brainchild of Mr. Harpreet Randhawa . The e-signature platform is designed to meet the growing demand for easy, legally binding digital signatures that are fast, secure, and simple to use.

“Our mission with EazeeSign is to make document signing as easy as clicking a button, anywhere, anytime, and on any device,” said Mr. Harpreet Randhawa, Founder of Server Center Ltd. and Rhysley Pvt. Ltd. “We wanted to create a platform that is not only easy to use but also fully secure and compliant with global e-signature laws. This marks a new era in the way we handle contracts, agreements, and all types of legal documents.”

Key Features of EazeeSign:

Ease of Use: Sign documents with just a few clicks from anywhere in the world and on any device.

Legally Binding: It fully complies with e-signature laws and regulations, such as HIPAA and CFR Part 11, making every signature legally valid.

Security at Its Best: Advanced encryption coupled with two-factor authentication ensures that at all times your documents are kept safe.

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor the signing progress and receive notifications instantly whenever documents are signed.

Seamless Integration: Seamlessly integrate EazeeSign into your current workflow and document management systems.

EazeeSign is designed to address the needs of various industries, including legal, real estate, finance, education, and manufacturing, among others. Whether it is for contracts, agreements, forms, or any critical paperwork, EazeeSign makes it easier to handle important paperwork without any of the delays or complexities associated with traditional methods.

“As more businesses transition to digital processes, we are very excited to offer a solution that helps them save time, reduce paperwork, and ensure every document is signed securely,” Mr. Randhawa continued. “EazeeSign is here to simplify the signing process, giving businesses the tools to focus on what truly matters - growing their operations and serving their customers.”

About EazeeSign

EazeeSign is a secure, user-friendly digital signature platform that aims to make the signing of documents easier for every business and individual across the globe. With a focus on security, ease of use, and integration, EazeeSign is the future of digital transactions.

About Server Center Ltd.

Server Center Ltd. is one of the leading suppliers of smart products for home and office automation solutions and security products, with the main aim of providing the latest technological solutions at reasonable prices.

About Rhysley Pvt. Ltd.

Founded by Mr. Harpreet Randhawa, Rhysley Pvt. Ltd . is a diversified business group with a wide portfolio of companies across various sectors such as technology, digital solutions, and fashion. Rhysley’s mission is to create innovative, high-quality solutions that simplify business processes and drive growth.

