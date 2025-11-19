Building Ontario Together: A New Guide to Strengthen Public Infrastructure Delivery

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The federal and provincial governments have continued to send a strong signal of commitment to investing in and building infrastructure. Turning those commitments into real projects requires modern, efficient, and coordinated procurement practices.

The Construction and Design Alliance of Ontario (CDAO) has released its first Guide to Design and Construction Procurement Best Practices, a landmark resource developed by leaders from Ontario’s construction, design, residential, and municipal engineering sectors. The Guide provides practical recommendations for public owners to strengthen how infrastructure projects are planned, procured, and delivered.

Ontario faces a significant infrastructure backlog while preparing for more than $250 billion in new capital investments over the next decade. However, fragmented procurement practices are slowing progress, leading to costly delays, inefficiencies, and missed opportunities.

“Governments at every level are saying the same thing: we want to build,” said Nadia Todorova, CDAO Chair. “This guide is about helping them do just that - by giving public owners the tools to deliver projects faster, more efficiently, and more sustainably.”

The Guide to Design and Construction Procurement Best Practices offers a clear roadmap to modernize Ontario’s approach to infrastructure delivery and foster stronger collaboration between industry and government.

Key recommendations include:

Standardize contracts and specifications: With 444 municipalities using different systems, standardization cuts red tape, reduces disputes, and speeds up project delivery.

Pre-plan projects and communicate early: Clear objectives and early collaboration between industry and government prevent costly changes and delays.

Choose the right procurement model: Match the approach – Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build, Construction Management at Risk, or Integrated Project Delivery – to the project's needs.

Manage risk appropriately: Assign risks to the parties best able to handle them and consider long-term, life-cycle impacts.

Foster a culture of change: Embrace collaboration, innovation, and flexibility while maintaining transparency and accountability.





“Ontario’s construction and design community stands ready to help governments deliver on their infrastructure promises,” added Nadia Todorova, CDAO Chair. “This guide represents the collective expertise of Ontario’s builders, designers, and public owners working together to build better.”

The Guide is designed as a living document that will evolve as industry standards and practices advance. It serves as a practical, accessible resource for municipalities, provincial agencies, and all public-sector buyers seeking to modernize procurement and improve project outcomes.

Read the Procurement Guide.

About the Construction & Design Alliance of Ontario (CDAO)

The Construction & Design Alliance of Ontario (CDAO) is a coalition of Ontario’s leading construction and design associations. Together, CDAO members plan, design, build, operate, and maintain most of the province’s public and private infrastructure – employing hundreds of thousands of Ontarians and driving billions in economic growth.

About the Author

The Guide was written by Bruce G. Matthews, P.Eng, a retired professional engineer with extensive engineering, regulatory, and association management experience. Most recently, Bruce served as the Executive Director for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) from 2018 until his retirement in 2023.

