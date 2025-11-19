Planet 13 Launches Exclusive Partnership to Bring ONI’s Renowned Products to Florida

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced a partnership with Praetorian Global, Inc. (“Praetorian”), a leading brand owner and intellectual property provider to the global cannabis and hemp industry, to launch ONI products exclusively across Florida in Planet 13 stores.

Founded in the legacy market and acquired by Praetorian in 2022, ONI has earned a cult following for its genetics and precision in solventless extraction. Known for developing iconic strains like Tropicanna Cookies and Papaya, ONI has become synonymous with purity, discipline, and craftsmanship in hash culture. After its successful Colorado debut in 2024, Praetorian’s partnership with Planet 13 brings ONI’s first regulated market expansion and official Florida launch.

“We’re excited to introduce ONI’s Private Stock line to Florida,” said Jeffrey Trappe, Chief Operating Officer of Planet 13 Florida. “ONI’s legacy of precision and purity fits perfectly with Planet 13’s commitment to offering patients the highest-quality, most innovative products available.”

The collaboration will bring “Private Stock - Powered by ONI Genetics” to Florida’s medical cannabis market, beginning with two flagship solventless products:

All-in-One Solventless Hash Rosin Vape – delivering pure rosin flavor and effect in a convenient format

Cold Cure Rosin – handcrafted, small-batch rosin showcasing ONI’s signature genetics and precision

All-in-One Solventless Hash Rosin Vapes will be available in all Planet 13 Florida locations beginning November 21, 2025, and the Cold Cure Rosin will hit shelves in January 2026.

ONI brand ambassadors will be on-site at five Planet 13 stores on launch day, November 21, to meet patients and introduce the line at Planet 13 dispensaries in Largo, Clermont, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville Roosevelt and Pensacola. Brand ambassadors will continue visiting all Planet 13 Florida stores over the coming months for in-person customer engagement.

About Planet 13 Holdings, Inc.

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, and the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. For more information, visit www.planet13.com .

About Praetorian Global, Inc. Praetorian is a leading brand owner and intellectual property provider to the global cannabis and hemp industry. Praetorian creates and develops unique portfolios of cannabis, hemp, and lifestyle-related intellectual property, including specialized and proprietary product formulations, cultivars, and cultivation and production methodologies and techniques leading to premium consumer cannabis and hemp products. Praetorian, through its house of brands (including ONI and binske) and its genetic solutions line of business, provides partners with access to its vast library and portfolio of intellectual property. Praetorian’s cannabis cultivation and genetics knowledge and experience are primarily leveraged through licensing arrangements with its partners, ranging from craft producers to multi-state operators and large-scale cultivators. These licensing arrangements enable partners to bring Praetorian’s and partners’ in-house brands and products to market. For more information, visit www.praetorianglobal.com and www.oniofficial.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to a partnership to bring products to Planet 13 Florida dispensaries. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

