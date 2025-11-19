Smithfield Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
Wednesday, December 3
- Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, New York, NY
President and CEO Shane Smith Fireside Chat 2:15 pm EST
Webcast link here
Wednesday, December 10
- Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference, London, UK
CFO Mark Hall Fireside Chat 10:00 am EST; 3:00 pm GMT
Webcast link here
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.
Investor Contact:
Julie MacMedan
Email: ir@smithfield.com
Media Contact:
Ray Atkinson
Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com
Cell: 757.576.1383