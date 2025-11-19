La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. to File Early Warning Report

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (which is advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP), announces today that between January 23, 2025 and November 18, 2025 (inclusive) La Mancha made on-market acquisitions (Acquisitions) of a total of 10,026,730 ordinary shares (Shares) in the capital of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSX:BSX) (Belo Sun) for aggregate consideration of CAD 2,262,914.54 excluding commission (representing a volume-weighted average price per Share of CAD 0.2257).

Prior to the Acquisitions, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, 79,919,077 Shares, representing approximately 17.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Acquisitions, La Mancha now owns, or exercises control or direction over, an aggregate of 89,945,807 Shares, representing approximately 19.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Belo Sun or dispose of all or a portion of the Shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha’s registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg. Belo Sun’s registered office is located at 198 Davenport Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5R 1J2.