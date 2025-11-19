INFORMATION RELATING TO THE RELEASE

OF FIRST-HALF 2025-26 FIGURES

PARIS – 19 November 2025 – Ubisoft will communicate on its earnings figures for the first half of fiscal 2025-26 no later than before the opening of trading on Friday 21st November 2025.

The listing of the shares (FR0000054470) and the bonds maturing in 2027 (FR0014000O87) issued by Ubisoft Entertainment, as well as the bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares maturing in 2028 (FR001400DV38) and 2031 (FR001400MA32) will resume at the latest on the opening of trading on Friday 21st November 2025.

